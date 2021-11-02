Cindy Rodriguez Singh Added to FBI’S Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Noel has a history of health and developmental issues, including chronic lung disease, pulmonary edema, and esotropia. He required regular medical appointments and medications, including ophthalmologist and speech therapy appointments, as well as albuterol inhaler medication.

"Cindy, as the primary adult responsible for Noel’s safety and well-being, failed numerous times to meet his health and developmental needs," said Kecev.

Rodriguez Singh has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, which previously prompted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to place her children into foster care at one point.

On March 20, 2023, at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, officers from the Everman Police Department conducted a welfare check on Noel. Rodriguez Singh claimed Noel was not at the residence and that he had been living with his biological father in Mexico since November 2022.

But when the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted Noel's biological father in Mexico, he said he did not have custody of Noel or any type of relationship with him.

Then, on March 22, 2023—two days after the welfare check—Cindy Rodriguez Singh, along with her husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six children, flew from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India. This is the last confirmed sighting of Rodriguez Singh.

"All airline tickets were purchased within 24 hours of flight departure, and Cindy Rodriguez Singh had unenrolled Noel and his siblings from school," said Kecev.

Along with the capital murder charge, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez Singh on November 2, 2023, for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Kecev said it is a team effort among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have been diligently working to locate Noel.

"None of us will ever forget Noel, and we will continue to put forth all our effort to one day find justice for him," said Kecev. "That will include Cindy Rodriguez Singh being apprehended and returned to the United States so she can answer for her alleged crimes. I believe—and I can speak for the investigative team including the state, local, and federal investigators as a unit—that her arrest will play a significant part in locating Noel's whereabouts."

Rodriguez Singh is 40 years old. She was born in Dallas, Texas, and is believed to have ties to India and Mexico. She is between 5'1" and 5'3" tall and 120 to 140 pounds, and she has a medium complexion with tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Rodriguez Singh also goes by Cecilia Rodriguez, Cindy Rodriguez, Cindy C. Rodriguez, and Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez.

If you have any information about Rodriguez Singh, please contact your local FBI office, local law enforcement agency, or the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. You can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the FBI’s Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted digitally at tips.fbi.gov. All information can remain anonymous, and confidentiality is guaranteed.