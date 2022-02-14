CEO’s Theft Leads to Closure of Credit Union

The leader of a small town credit union brazenly stole from the bank, causing the demise of a credit union founded by her own grandparents decades ago.

Stacey Shaw opened six unauthorized credit cards in her name and repeatedly raised the credit limits on the cards over a period of three years. Since she had access to the credit card database, she was also able to set the interest rates and the monthly payments on the cards. In total, Shaw charged $2.1 million on the credit cards.

Shaw’s conduct was discovered after the credit union was audited. What made her actions completely shocking, especially to the board members of the credit union who trusted her entirely, was the fact that Shaw had deep ties to the credit union because it was her grandparents who opened it. She was one of only three employees, and the board had no access to the databases. Shaw was a trusted insider.