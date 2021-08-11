Behind the Scenes with Our Summer Interns

Hands-on forensic science projects, programming, legal analysis, and speech writing are just some of the things that FBI honors interns accomplished this summer.

The FBI Honors Internship Program is a paid, 10-week summer experience that begins in mid-June and ends in mid-August each year. Undergraduate, graduate, and post-doctoral students with at least a 3.0 GPA are placed in FBI divisions based on their skills. Once there, honors interns use their strengths to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

The FBI hires interns with backgrounds in computer science, law, forensic science, and other disciplines. Regardless of your college major, you can be considered for a spot in the internship. The internships are competitive—on average, 12,000 students apply each year for just a few hundred slots. Some interns work out of FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and others are placed in offices around the country.

In addition to completing the initial application, interested students must also pass a full background investigation, which includes a drug test and polygraph examination, to get a Top Secret security clearance.

The 2021 Honors Internship Program ended today. Students interested in the FBI’s 2022 summer internship program can learn more and apply at fbijobs.gov. The application period is open from September 13 to October 17, 2021.