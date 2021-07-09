The 32 HBCU leaders received briefings on topics like the recruiting process, the Honors Internship Program, and the functions of several FBI divisions. They learned about careers that their students might be interested in and how to best prepare them to lend their skills to the FBI’s mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution of the United States. While science and technology careers were a major topic of discussion, FBI personnel also highlighted public affairs and community relations, viable options for students studying communications and similar fields.

FBI Associate Deputy Director Jeffrey Sallet asked HBCU leaders to help the FBI diversify its ranks, making the organization more effective in protecting the country. The FBI continues to struggle to recruit and hire minority applicants, particularly in the special agent role, but diversifying the FBI has been an increasing focus in recent years.

“Diversity is at the core of the FBI,” said Sallet. “We need to reflect the communities that we serve, because when people look at us, they need to see themselves. If they don’t see themselves, it’s harder for them to trust us, which is why we are working every single day to be better.”

The Beacon Project is one way the FBI is strengthening its connection to the African American community after a checkered history. The FBI recognizes a need to create trust, to cultivate mutual understanding, and to build a workforce that better reflects and serves the Black community.

The engagement will continue beyond the kickoff meeting. More HBCU leaders will be invited to the FBI Citizens Academy—a multi-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI and fosters a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community (Knight, for one, will be attending the FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy this fall). Recruiting will be ramped up at HBCUs, and plans to launch Collegiate Academies—similar to Citizens Academies—at HBCUs in the coming years are in the works.