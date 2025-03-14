75th Anniversary of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List
Public assistance remains crucial to helping catch dangerous fugitives
For 75 years, the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list has helped the FBI track and capture some of the most elusive and dangerous criminals in history—9/11 terrorist Osama bin Laden, serial killer Ted Bundy, and mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger, to name a few.
The Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list is a testament to the FBI's commitment to bringing criminals, especially the most violent and dangerous offenders, to justice.
"The FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list is one of the longest running and most recognizable law enforcement initiatives in U.S. history,” said Supervisory Special Agent Amie Stemen, who is the program manager for the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. "I think its longevity and its success can be attributed to several things—most notably, the way in which the program leverages the media and the public to help locate these fugitives by widely publicizing the suspects' photos and crimes."
"Another reason the list has been so successful is its proven track record," said Stemen. "We've captured hundreds of fugitives, and I think this reinforces the public's confidence in its effectiveness and encourages continued cooperation."
Of the 535 fugitives who've been placed on the list, 496 have been captured. That total includes fugitives Donald Eugene Fields II and Arnoldo Jimenez, who were captured within a single week this past January.
The FBI has been chasing fugitives since its inception, but the birth of the Top Ten list, as it's sometimes known, began in 1949 when a reporter from the International News Service asked the FBI for the names and descriptions of the "toughest guys" the Bureau was after.
The resulting story garnered so much public attention that then-Director J. Edgar Hoover permanently implemented the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on March 14 the following year.
The first person to be placed on the list was Thomas James Holden, who was arrested in 1951 after a citizen recognized his photograph in an Oregon newspaper.
As the Bureau's investigative priorities shifted, the types of crimes represented on the list shifted, as well. Throughout the 1950s, the list featured bank robbers, burglars, and car thieves fleeing state jurisdiction. In the 1960s, the crimes of those on the list transitioned to destruction of government property, sabotage, and kidnapping.
In the 1970s and 1980s, organized crime and murder dominated the list. More specifically, in the 1980s, drug-related crimes and serial murderers became an FBI priority. This trend continued until the late 1990s, when the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list began to reflect the growing international aspect of criminal activity.
Today, the list focuses on the most violent fugitives responsible for crimes like homicides, armed robberies, violent gang and drug-trafficking activity, violent crimes against children, or shootings in public places.
Stemen explained the process of adding a new fugitive:
"When there's an opening on the list, the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division canvases the 55 FBI field offices and asks for nominations. Once we gather those nominations, we sit down with the Office of Public Affairs and review each case. We work together to decide who meets the criteria for the list, and then we send that recommendation to executive management for approval."
The FBI looks at two key items when it comes to determining who should be put on the list, "the first being: Is the violent criminal a menace to society and are they particularly dangerous? Meaning, do they have a lengthy criminal history or did they commit their crime in a really public place?" said Stemen. "The other thing we're looking at is publicity, because at its core, the Top Ten list is a publicity resource. So, we're looking to see if publicity itself could help us locate the fugitive for an arrest."
At a minimum, the FBI offers a reward of up to $250,000—an amount that was recently increased from $100,000—for information that leads directly to the arrest of a Ten Most Wanted Fugitive. In some instances, the reward amount offered is more than $250,000.
The list is not ranked in any way, and, in rare cases, more than 10 names will be on the list. The first special addition was in 1961 for Richard Laurence Marquette, who was wanted for murder. The second was in 1968 for James Earl Ray, who was wanted for the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Top Ten fugitives are only removed from the list when they meet one of the following conditions: they are captured; the federal process pending against the individual is dismissed; or they no longer fit Ten Most Wanted Fugitives criteria.
Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list as of March 14, 2025.
The national—and international—press the Top Ten list generates is ultimately what makes it a successful engagement tool for fighting violent crime.
Traditionally, newspapers and magazines with profiles and photographs were the primary way the public learned about the Top Ten. Over the past 75 years, the FBI has added billboards, television, and digital media as avenues to reach the public.
"This adaptability has kept the list both relevant and effective, especially in this digital age," noted Stemen.
To view the Top Ten list, visit fbi.gov/topten. You can also download the FBI’s Wanted Mobile app, where you can search, sort, filter, and bookmark the full range of information issued by the FBI, including fugitive photographs and information descriptions.
If you have information about any of the Top Ten fugitives, please contact the FBI:
- Visit tips.fbi.gov
- Call 1-800-CALL-FBI
- Contact your local FBI field office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate
All tips may remain anonymous.
"We’ve maintained this list for 75 years, and the number of fugitives we've captured has impacted communities—they are some of the most violent people in the world, and we've been able to capture them through a combination of police work and public assistance," said Stemen. "The tips that people provide are so important. They help us dismantle criminal networks and capture bad people. And that's what we hope the list continues to do."
Additional stats
- The longest period of time a fugitive has been on the Top Ten list is 32 years. Victor Manuel Gerena was added in May 1984 and removed in December 2016.
- The shortest amount of time a fugitive has been on the Top Ten list is two hours. Washington, D.C., Police captured Billie Austin Bryant on January 8, 1969, just two hours after being placed on the list.
- Only 11 women have made the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, including Ruja Ignatova, who is currently wanted in connection with a large-scale fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency.
- Eugene Palmer is the oldest fugitive who's been on the list. Palmer was 80 years old when he was added.
- The highest reward for a fugitive was $25 million for Osama bin Laden, who was initially placed on the list prior to the 9/11 attacks for masterminding the 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.
- In 1988, David James Roberts was the first fugitive profiled in the television show "America’s Most Wanted," and he was captured as a result of being featured on air. To date, 17 Ten Most Wanted Fugitives have been located as a direct result of tips provided by viewers of this program.
- The first Top Ten fugitive captured based on an online tip was in 1996.
- Top Ten fugitives have been apprehended in every state except Alaska, Maine, and Delaware.
Learn more at fbi.gov/mostwantedfaqs.