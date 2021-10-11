$50,000 Reward in Michael James Pratt Case

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a New Zealand man who allegedly coerced young women into filming sexually explicit videos.

﻿Michael James Pratt and co-conspirators allegedly used the internet to recruit young women for modeling jobs. The women who responded were later told the jobs were for sexually explicit videos. Investigators say the women were promised that the videos would not be posted online and that they would remain anonymous. In exchange, they would receive $3,000 to $5,000.

However, the videos were indeed posted online, and Pratt’s pornography websites made millions of dollars in revenue from them. His victims are believed to number in the hundreds.