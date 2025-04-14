Thirty years ago, on April 19, 1995, at precisely 9:02 a.m., a rented truck laden with the raw materials of a homemade bomb—agricultural fertilizer, diesel fuel, and other chemicals—exploded in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

A third of the building was reduced to rubble, with floors flattened like pancakes. The devastation killed 168 people, including 19 children, and left hundreds more injured. Dozens of cars were incinerated, and more than 300 nearby buildings were damaged or destroyed.

It was the worst act of homegrown terrorism in the nation’s history.