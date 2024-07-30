Remarks to Media on the Butler, Pennsylvania, Assassination Attempt

Media Call Transcript



FBI Assistant Director Cathy Milhoan: Thanks for joining us for this latest press briefing regarding our investigation into the actions of the individual with the attempted assassination of former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

As most of you know this is the third in a series of calls that we've had specifically with you, members of the media. But additionally we've provided briefings to members of Congress and others as we work to be as transparent and forthcoming with information as possible.

We continue to do these press briefings by phone because we found that it allows us to reach as many of you as possible. We could do this in person, but that's going to limit the amount of people that could be in the room. And so we just continue to do this by phone because we know we can reach as many reporters and outlets as possible, so we really appreciate the time that you've taken to call in for these.

The FBI has been extremely open about our investigation since we took the lead on the evening of July 13. And since then, again, we've continued to provide updates when available and to explain our role in this very active and ongoing investigation.

For those of you who have covered us for a long time, you know that investigations take time. We follow the facts, and we take all those necessary investigative steps. And we don't normally discuss ongoing investigations, but we understood from the very beginning the significance of this event and recognized the importance of continuing to relay accurate and timely information to the public. And we appreciate all that you all do to share the facts with the American people.

And I want to stress facts here. You know, I talk to many of you every day. But I continue to find it extremely disappointing that those who either seek to spread lies and conspiracies or who are just outright ignorant of facts and processes, continue to be afforded both ink and air time in your outlet. So continue to check in with us and continue just to ask us because a lot of the information is out there, it's been made public. We can help point you guys in the right direction. So thanks for that.

Before we get started with the actual brief, I just want to reiterate that this call is on the record. You may record the call for audio. However, that audio is embargoed until the call is over. So again, on the record, you may record for audio, but embargoed until the call is over.

Joining us today is FBI National Security Branch Executive Assistant Director Robert (Bobby) Wells, and our FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge, Kevin Rojek. We also have the Assistant Director for our Lab Division, Eric Pokorak. And he's here to answer any lab-related questions during the Q&A portion.

So EAD Wells will begin with his remarks, and then SAC Rojek for an on-the-ground perspective and in-depth brief of our investigation thus far, and then we'll take questions. And gentlemen, I'll just remind you, when we do the Q&A, please just re-identify who you are. It's hard for the folks on the phone. It's just three voices, so just restate who you are when you get going. So with that, (Bobby), I'll turn it over to you.

FBI Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells: Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bobby Wells, executive assistant director of the FBI's National Security Branch. This is our third call with the media since the attack. And as you have heard me say before, the FBI remains steadfast in investigating the details surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

This extraordinarily tragic set of circumstances is of national importance. And we are determined to ensure the facts of the case are appropriately shared with Congress, the media, and the American people. Our goal throughout this process has been, and continues to be, transparency which is why we have agreed to proactively share new information as it comes to light.

We've also been cooperative with the bipartisan Congressional Task Force, and the ongoing independent reviews of the attack. And we're committed to working closely with each of these teams and being as transparent as possible.

Before we get into the details of the investigation I would be remiss if I did not highlight the incredible work of the agents, analysts, and professional staff in the Pittsburgh Field Office and around the organization throughout this investigation. Whether it was covering down on a lead, analyzing countless points of data, or providing victim services to witnesses and victims alike, every member of the investigative team has worked around the clock to understand what transpired on and leading up to July 13.

We continue to leverage the amazing cooperation with our state and local partners in the area to leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

At this time, the FBI has not identified a motive nor any co-conspirators or associates of Crooks with advanced knowledge of the attack. And I want to be clear we have not seen any indication to suggest Crooks was directed by a foreign entity to conduct the attack. As always, we will continue to follow all logical investigative steps in this ongoing investigation, and have not ruled anything out at this time.

I will now turn it over to Pittsburgh Field Office Special Agent in Charge, Kevin Rojek. He will provide the latest investigative update and the various steps the FBI has taken thus far to conduct a thorough and fulsome investigation into the attack on July 13. Thank you and look forward to answering your questions. Kevin?

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek: Thank you, EAD Wells. As stated, my name is Kevin Rojek. I'm the special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office. The Pittsburgh office continues to lead the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump through the tireless efforts of our agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff employees. We have also received invaluable assistance from countless personnel from several FBI field offices and FBI headquarters divisions. Additionally, I want to acknowledge the incredible partnership with both the Pennsylvania State Police and the US Attorney's Office who have worked jointly with us on this investigation since day one.

Since July 13, we have worked diligently towards two goals, identify the subject's motive for the attempted assassination and determine whether he worked with any co-conspirators or conducted this attack alone.

Regarding motive, extensive analysis of the subject's online search history, as well as his specific online activity, has provided us valuable insight into his mindset, but not a definitive motive.

Regarding co-conspirators to date, recognizing that this is an ongoing investigation, we have not uncovered any credible evidence indicating the subject conspired with anyone else.

During the last few weeks, the FBI has received numerous requests to support external investigations associated with the attempted assassination, including the independent review panel formed by DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the DHS's Office of Inspector General, as well as the bipartisan Congressional Task Force.

As EAD Wells stated the FBI remains committed to transparency in sharing appropriate investigative results with each of these investigative teams and with the American people.

Regarding the scope of the investigation, first, I want to remind the public that the FBI is responsible for investigating the actions of the subject. It is not the FBI's role to investigate the actions, the security posture, or the responsibilities of the Secret Service or local law enforcement related to the campaign rally.

To date, we've conducted nearly 1000 interviews, served numerous search warrants, issued dozens of subpoenas, and analyzed hundreds of hours of video footage. The FBI continues to follow up on all potential leads in order to refine the timeline of events leading up to the attempted assassination. We also remain in contact with the subject's family members, who have been extremely cooperative with our investigation.

Now, regarding the subject's online activity, analysis of searches conducted between 2019 and 2024 provided extensive insight into the subject's mindset and specific research he conducted in preparation for the attack. In late September 2023 an account connected to the subject was used to search the former President's campaign schedule and upcoming appearances in Pennsylvania.

Next, from April of 2024 through July 12, the subject searched campaign events for both former President Trump and President Biden, including events scheduled to take place in Western Pennsylvania. Specifically, on July 4, 2024, the subject searched for details of the former President's campaign event in Butler.

On July 6, the subject registered to attend the rally. And that same day he specifically searched for, "How far was Oswald from Kennedy?”, “Where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show?”, “Butler Farm Show podium”, and “Butler Farm Show photos." On July 8, the subject searched, "AGR International." On July 9, he searched, "Ballistic Calculator." And on July 10, he searched, "Weather in Butler."

In the 30 days prior to the attack the subject conducted more than 60 searches related to President Biden and former President Trump. Of particular note our investigation identified specific searches conducted on July 5 to include, "When is the DNC convention” and "When is the RNC in 2024".

Next, regarding the two improvised explosive devices located in the shooter's vehicle, as well as the device found in his bedroom, the subject conducted multiple searches pertaining to explosive devices as early as September 2019, continuing through this summer. These searches specifically included, "Detonating cord”, “blasting cap”, “how to make a bomb from fertilizer”, and “how to remote detonators work".

The subject also searched for ammonium nitrate, nitromethane, and other materials consistent with the manufacturing of explosive devices. Continuing on the topic of the explosive devices located in the subject's vehicle, the FBI lab determined that components used by the subject were legal to purchase and readily available online.

Additionally, regarding the subject's rifle, the FBI Lab Division successfully test-fired the weapon, concluding it was and remains fully operational. They also positively matched all eight shell casings located on the roof with the subject's rifle.

I would now like to take this opportunity to clarify some information.

First, regarding the subject's use of overseas encrypted email accounts. We understand these accounts were encrypted. However, the level of encryption was no more sophisticated than any standard, widely used, Internet-based email service. We successfully accessed the information from these accounts and appropriately analyzed their content. However, we continue to identify and exploit the subject accounts.

Second, regarding the release of the crime scene, the FBI did release the crime scene at the Butler Farm Grounds, as well as the AGR complex, to the property owners in a timely fashion. In fact, we released these sites on a rolling basis, but only after completing a thorough processing of each location, exhausting all efforts to collect any items of evidentiary value. Prior to releasing each site we followed all appropriate evidence gathering procedures and completed the final release of the scene seven days after the attack.

Third, regarding the cleaning of the AGR roof, the FBI followed established evidentiary procedures and policies for the return of crime scenes to the property owner. This included cleaning the biological material from the AGR roof only after ensuring we collected all relevant evidence.

I would now like to clarify the process undertaken to release the subject's body to his family. After rendering the scene safe, and following our established evidence gathering procedures, the FBI contacted the Butler County Coroner's Office. Subsequently, the coroner removed the body from the scene and conducted a death investigation.

The Butler County Coroner's Office then deferred to have the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner to conduct the autopsy. Once Allegheny County completed the autopsy, the Butler County Coroner's Office consulted with the FBI, asking if there were any additional necessary investigative steps with respect to the body. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police then concurred with the Butler County Coroner's Office decision to release the remains to the subject's family.

I want to stress that it is not standard procedure or practice for the FBI or any law enforcement agency to request that the coroner or medical examiner maintain indefinite custody of a deceased subject's body once the investigative purposes of our agency and our partner agencies are completed.

I would also like to mention that the FBI is now in possession of the subject's autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner's office. The autopsy report indicated the subject was pronounced deceased at 6:25 pm on July 13, 2024, as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

All reviewable evidence collected from the AGR roof, and from the subject's body, are consistent with the round fired by the Secret Service sniper. Additionally, the toxicology report revealed negative results “For alcohol and drugs of abuse".

Next, regarding questions surrounding the release of first responders from the shooting scene on the night of July 13. The FBI had no reason or intention to hold or detain any first responders as the law enforcement community assembled in Butler was actively responding to public safety risks and assisting with investigative activity throughout the night.

The FBI appreciates the monumental law enforcement response that lasted hours after the attack and continues to this day. Our priorities that night, as shared by local law enforcement, were to secure the scene, preserve evidence, and ensure public safety.

As previously reported, the FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted a standard victim interview of former President Trump. During this productive interview agents took the time to provide the former president with an in-depth briefing on the investigation and answered his questions regarding the attempt on his life. We're grateful to the former president for his cooperation and his time.

I will now provide an update to the timeline associated with the subject's actions prior to the shooting. Prior witness interviews indicated the subject was in the area of the AGR building complex at 4:26 pm. Subsequent digital evidence review shows the subject was in fact near the farm show airstrip walking past a row of vendors outside the secure perimeter approximately a half mile away from the AGR grounds at 4:26 pm.

Second, video obtained from a local business showed the subject climb to the roof of the AGR complex at approximately 6:05 pm. Video from a local business, police dash cam, and police body cameras confirmed the subject's movement across multiple AGR building roofs between 6:05 and 6:08 pm.

Finally, at 6:11 the subject fired eight rounds before being neutralized. Our overall finding is the subject was only on the roof for approximately six minutes prior to the shooting, between 6:05 and 6:11 pm.

The FBI continues to work diligently to determine the subject's motive. We believe the subject engaged in detailed attack planning well in advance of the campaign rally. We continue to pursue all investigative leads to determine any possible links to co-conspirators. The American people deserve answers, and the FBI stands committed to providing them. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Hi. Thank you for doing this briefing. Do you have any reason to believe that any first responders or any other individuals were present on the roof of the AGR building, is my first question? Anyone other than Crooks during the period that he was up there?

And the second question is, you mentioned the toxicology report ruled out alcohol or any other abused drugs. Were there any other medications in the system such as prescription medication? Thank you.

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek. Regarding first responders on the roof: The only evidence we have of any first responder attempting to climb the roof was the single officer at approximately 6:09 who attempted to get on the roof to view the subject who was already on the roof.

We have no other evidence that indicates that any law enforcement officers were on the roof at any time. And regarding the second question: We need to get back to you on whether there were any prescription drugs in his system. The information that I have now just reports no alcohol or drugs of abuse.

Reporter Question: Hi there. Thank you guys for doing the call. Cathy mentioned this up at the top, but there have been a lot of conspiracy theories about what happened that day. And there have been a lot of questions that I've seen not just online, but also now from was there being a second shooter. I'm just wondering if the FBI can directly address that and speak to some of the conspiracies and disinformation that we are seeing about this.

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek again. I can confirm that there was no second shooter shooting at the former president. We know that there were ten rounds fired that day, eight from our subject, one from a local law enforcement officer and one from the Secret Service sniper. So all the rounds have been accounted for and attributed to those three individuals. So we have zero reason to believe that there was ever a second shooter targeting the former president. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Hey, guys. Thanks very much for doing this. I have two questions. One to follow up on the last question. Did the shot fired by the local officer hit the gunman or hit his rifle as has been talked about by one of the congressmen? And the second question is the parents and how cooperative have they been? And are they in any way targets of your investigation?

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek again. Regarding the round fired by the local officer, we have no forensic evidence indicating that that round either struck our subject or the subject's rifle. Regarding the parents, the parents remained cooperative throughout the investigation from the initial night on July 13, continuing through today. They have provided all the information that we've asked and been extremely cooperative. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Hi. Thank you guys for doing these. And so you guys mentioned the task force documents. I just wanted to know are they - is there any documents that they're still requesting that you haven't handed over, things that they might still need or want that is still under your control? And then on top of that, when the investigation is complete is everything going to be released to the public or is there going to be things that are sealed?

EAD Wells: This is Bobby Wells. I just want to say, as I said in the beginning, that we've been very forthcoming and transparent with the DHS panel as well as the Congressional Committee. You know, we continue to have engagements with them and share information as appropriate, and we will continue to do that throughout this entire process.

Reporter Question: Thank you for your time and doing these briefings. My question is, you've not been able to establish a specific motive, but could you shed a little bit more light about what the evidence is suggesting about his mindset beyond the searching for information about the campaign schedules of both former President Trump and President Biden?

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek again. So regarding the subject's mindset, so we saw, through our analysis of all his - particularly his online searches - a sustained detailed effort to plan an attack on some events, meaning he looked at any number of events or targets. And then when this event was announced, the Trump rally was announced early in July, he became hyper-focused on that specific event and looked at it as a target of opportunity. Again, I want to stress that we continue to analyze all the evidence associated with his accounts, with his online search activity. And we have a clear idea of mindset, but we are not ready to make any conclusive statements regarding motive at this time. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Hi. We heard from you, in a previous briefing, about some of the comments and activity that the shooter had online for instance, his commentary on YouTube and Gab. And I wonder if you can, you know, using those two things the fact, you know, we've seen the CEO of Gab claim that some of the shooter's activity on there indicated some kind of affinity towards the left or the political left.

And some of the other stuff seemed to indicate you know right-leaning ideology. And I'm wondering whether you've been able to assess some of that at this point? I mean was it just a mixture of things that you're seeing from all of the different accounts that he's been - that you've been able to examine.

And then secondly, as a sort of a separate matter, I wanted to ask about the fragments and the shrapnel. Have you been able to identify that, for instance, the person who was deceased at the rally was indeed shot by the shooter? I just want to make sure we can cross that off the list as we go forward.

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek again. Regarding your first question, we continue to see through our analysis a mixture of ideologies. So I would say that we see no definitive ideology associated with our subject, either left-leaning or right-leaning. It's really been a mixture and something that we're still attempting to analyze and draw conclusions on.

Regarding your second question, I need to refer to the Pennsylvania State Police investigation. They are handling the investigation associated with the death of Corey Comperatore. And so at this time, I cannot answer that question as it is more appropriate for the Pennsylvania State Police. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Hi. Thank you for having this call. During the last update we heard that a Behavioral Analysis Unit was building out a sort of profile of who Crooks was, and even said that they - said that he was a loner and highly intelligent. Have you gotten any new information from the Behavioral Analysis Unit since then? Thank you.

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek to answer that question. So we continue to consult daily with the Behavioral Analysis Unit. We initially brought them here the first week and worked side-by-side with them. They are continuing their work at Quantico, Virginia. And like I said our investigators are working with them on a regular basis. But as of right now the initial assessment that you just stated remains consistent with their current conclusions based on all the information that we've provided him or provided them to date. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Yes, thanks so much for having this. I wanted to ask, you had - there had been reports before of some anti-Semitic posts that Crooks had made. Have you verified if those were accurate and attributed to him?

SAC Rojek: This is Kevin Rojek. Our current assessment is that those statements were associated with accounts associated with the subject. And we continue to work to determine if they were, in fact, attributed to the subject himself. Thank you.

Reporter Question: Hi. Thank you so much for hosting the call. I was wondering what other information, if any, you have about the shooter's drone activity either before or during the rally?

SAC Rojek: Kevin Rojek again. We know that the drone activity was only conducted prior to the attack for approximately 11 minutes between 3:51 pm and 4:02 pm. We assess through analysis of the flight path that the observations from the flight would have been helpful for our subject to assess the security posture at the event. However, we will never be able to determine the exact motivation for why the subject flew the drone. We can only do that based on our assessments of the flight path and what we're able to determine through our analysis by the lab. Thank you.

AD Milhoan: Okay, this is Cathy again. Thanks for all the good Q&A. That concludes today's briefing. Again, this is on the record. Audio can be used for broadcast, and the embargo has now lifted. We've been working really hard to get you guys some photographs. We know that you've been asking for that, so we have just posted them to our website. That's fbi.gov/butlerupdates. If you go on our website to that page, it's pinned to the top. There's a whole page there that has some photographs, captions, and they explain what they are. Then a transcript of this call will go on our website tomorrow morning. Thanks again, everybody, and have a good afternoon.