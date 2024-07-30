Opening Statement to Media on Updates to the Butler, Pennsylvania, Assassination Attempt Investigation

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Robert Wells, and I am the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch. I believe this is our third call with the media since the attack and, as you have heard me say before, the FBI remains steadfast in investigating the details surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

This extraordinarily tragic set of circumstances is of national importance, and we are determined to ensure the facts of the case are appropriately shared with Congress, the media, and the American people. Our goal throughout this process has been—and continues to be— transparency, which is why we have agreed to proactively share new information as it comes to light. We have also been cooperative with the bipartisan Congressional task force and the ongoing independent reviews of the attack, and we’re committed to working closely with each of these teams and being as transparent as possible.

Before we get into the details of the investigation, I would be remiss if I did not highlight the incredible work of the agents, analysts, and professional staff in the Pittsburgh Field Office—and around the organization—throughout this investigation. Whether it was covering down on a lead, analyzing countless points of data, or providing victim services to witnesses and victims alike, every member of the investigative team has worked around the clock to understand what transpired on and leading up to July 13. We continue to leverage the amazing cooperation with our state and local partners in the area to leave no stone unturned in this investigation.

At this time, the FBI has not identified a motive nor any co-conspirators or associates of Crooks with advance knowledge of the attack. And I want to be clear: We have not seen any indication to suggest Crooks was directed by a foreign entity to conduct the attack. As always, we will continue to follow all logical investigative steps in this ongoing investigation and have not ruled anything out at this time.

I will now turn it over to Pittsburgh Field Office’s Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. He will provide the latest investigative update and the various steps the FBI has taken thus far to conduct a thorough and fulsome investigation into the attack on July 13.

Thank you, and I look forward to answering your questions.