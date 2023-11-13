FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge's Remarks to Media on Updates to the Butler, Pennsylvania, Assassination Attempt Investigation

Remarks as prepared for delivery

Opening Remarks

Thank you EAD [Executive Assistant Director Robert R.] Wells.

My name is Kevin Rojek. I’m the special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.

The Pittsburgh office continues to lead the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump through the tireless efforts of our agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff employees.

We have also received invaluable assistance from countless personnel from several FBI field offices and FBI Headquarters divisions.

Additionally, I want to acknowledge the incredible partnership with both the Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. attorney’s office who have worked jointly with us on this investigation since day one.

Motive and Co-Conspirators

Since July 13, we have worked diligently towards two goals:

identify the subject’s motive for the attempted assassination; and

determine whether he worked with any co-conspirators or conducted this attack alone.

Regarding motive: Extensive analysis of the subject’s online search history, as well as his specific online activity, has provided us valuable insight into his mindset, but not a definitive motive.

Regarding co-conspirators: To date, we have not uncovered any credible evidence indicating the subject conspired with anyone else.

Outside Reviews

During the last few weeks, the FBI has received numerous requests to support external investigations associated with the attempted assassination, including the independent review panel formed by DHS [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas, DHS’ Office of Inspector General, as well as the bipartisan congressional task force.

As EAD Wells stated, the FBI remains committed to transparency in sharing appropriate investigative results with each of these investigative teams and with the American people.

Scope of Investigation

Regarding the scope of the investigation: First, I want to remind the public that the FBI is responsible for investigating the actions of the subject.

It is not the FBI’s role to investigate the actions, the security posture, or the responsibilities of the Secret Service or local law enforcement related to the campaign rally.

To date, we’ve conducted nearly 1,000 interviews, served numerous search warrants, issued dozens of subpoenas, and analyzed hundreds of hours of video footage.

The Investigation

The FBI continues to follow up on all potential leads in order to refine the timeline of events leading up to the attempted assassination.

We also remain in contact with the subject’s family members, who have been extremely cooperative with our investigation.

Online Search Activity

Now, regarding the subject’s online activity, analysis of searches conducted between 2019 and 2024 provided extensive insight into the subject’s mindset and specific research he conducted in preparation for the attack.

Searches for Campaign Events

In late September 2023, an account connected to the subject was used to search the former president’s campaign schedule and upcoming appearances in Pennsylvania.

Next, from April of 2024 through July 12, the subject searched campaign events for both former President Trump and President [Joe] Biden, including events scheduled to take place in western Pennsylvania.

Searches for Butler Event

Specifically on July 4, 2024, the subject searched for details of the former president’s campaign event in Butler.

On July 6, the subject registered to attend the rally, and that same day, he specifically searched for:

“how far was Oswald from Kennedy,”

”where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show,”

”Butler Farm Show podium,” and

“Butler Farm Show photos.”

On July 8, the subject searched “AGR International," on July 9 he searched “ballistic calculator," and on July 10 he searched “weather in Butler.”



Searches for Biden and Trump:

In the 30 days prior to the attack, the subject conducted more than 60 searches related to President Biden and former President Trump.

Of particular note, our investigation identified specific searches conducted on July 5 to include “when is the DNC convention” and “when is the RNC in 2024.”

Searches related to IEDs:

Next, regarding the two improvised explosive devices located in the shooter’s vehicle as well as the device found in his bedroom, the subject conducted multiple searches pertaining to explosive devices as early as September 2019 continuing through this summer.

These searches specifically included:

“detonating chord,”

“blasting cap,”

“how to make a bomb from fertilizer,” and

“how do remote detonators work.”

The subject also searched for ammonium nitrate, nitromethane, and other materials consistent with the manufacturing of explosive devices.

Explosives:

Continuing on the topic of the explosive devices located in the subject’s vehicle, the FBI’s Lab determined the components used by the subject were legal to purchase and readily available online.

Rifle Analysis

Additionally, regarding the subject’s rifle, the FBI Laboratory Division successfully test fired the weapon, concluding it was—and remains—fully operational.

They also positively matched all eight shell casings located on the roof with the subject’s rifle.

Addressing Incorrect Reporting

I would like to take this opportunity to clarify some information.

Encrypted Email Accounts:

First, regarding the subject’s use of overseas encrypted email accounts.

We understand these accounts were encrypted. However, the level of encryption was no more sophisticated than any standard, widely used, internet-based email service.

We successfully accessed the information from these accounts and appropriately analyzed their content.

However, we continue to identify and exploit the subject’s accounts.

Release of the Crime Scene

Second, regarding the release of the crime scene, the FBI did release the crime scene at the Butler Farm grounds, as well as the AGR complex to the property owners in a timely fashion.

In fact, we released these sites on a rolling basis—but only after completing a thorough processing of each location, exhausting all efforts to collect any items of evidentiary value.

Prior to releasing each site, we followed all appropriate evidence-gathering procedures and completed the final release of the scene seven days after the attack.

Cleaning of the Biological Evidence

Third, regarding the cleaning of the AGR roof, the FBI followed established evidentiary policies and procedures for the return of crime scenes to the property owner.

This included cleaning the biological material from the AGR roof, only after ensuring we collected all relevant evidence.

Release Of Subject’s Body

I would now like to clarify the process undertaken to release the subject’s body to his family.

After rendering the scene safe and following our established evidence gathering procedures, the FBI contacted the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Subsequently, the coroner removed the body from the scene and conducted a death investigation.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office then deferred to have the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner conduct the autopsy .

Once Allegheny County completed the autopsy, the Butler County Coroner's Office consulted with the FBI asking if there were any additional necessary investigative steps with respect to the body.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police then concurred with the Butler County Coroner’s Office decision to release the remains to the subject’s family.

I want to stress that It is not standard procedure or practice for the FBI or any law enforcement agency to request that the coroner or medical examiner maintain indefinite custody of a deceased subject’s body once the investigative purposes of our agency and our partner agencies are completed.

Autopsy and Toxicology Results

I would also like to mention that the FBI is now in possession of the subject’s autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner’s office.

The autopsy report indicated the subject was pronounced deceased at 6:25 p.m. on July 13, 2024, as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

All reviewable evidence collected from the AGR roof and from the subject’s body are consistent with the round fired by the Secret Service sniper.

Additionally, the toxicology report revealed negative results quote “for alcohol and drugs of abuse.”

Interviews of First Responders on Night of Incident

Next, regarding questions surrounding the release of first responders from the shooting scene on the night of July 13.

We had no reason or intention to hold or detain any first responder, as the law enforcement community assembled in Butler was actively responding to public safety risks and assisting with investigative activity throughout the night.

The FBI appreciates the monumental local law enforcement response that lasted hours after the attack and continues to this day.

Our priorities that night—as shared by local law enforcement—were to secure the scene, preserve evidence, and ensure public safety.



Interview of Former President Trump

As previously reported, the FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a standard victim interview of former President Trump.

During this productive interview, agents took the time to provide the former president with an in-depth briefing on the investigation and answered his questions regarding the attempt on his life.

We’re grateful to the former president for his cooperation and his time.

Timeline

I will now provide an update to the timeline associated with the subject’s actions prior to the shooting.

Prior witness interviews indicated the subject was in the area of the AGR building at 4:26 p.m.

Subsequent digital evidence review shows the subject was in fact near the farm show air strip, walking past a row of vendors outside the secure perimeter approximately a half mile away from the AGR grounds at 4:26 p.m.

Second, video obtained from a local business showed the subject climbed to the roof of the AGR complex at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Video from local business, police dash-cam, and police body cameras confirmed the subject’s movement across multiple AGR building roofs between 6:05 and 6:08 p.m.

Finally, at 6:11 p.m., the subject fired eight rounds before being neutralized.

Our overall finding is the subject was only on the roof for approximately 6 minutes, prior to the shooting, between 6:05 and 6:11 p.m.



Wrap-Up

The FBI continues to work diligently to determine the subject’s motive.

We believe the subject engaged in detailed attack planning well in advance of the campaign rally.

We continue to pursue all investigative leads to determine any possible links to co-conspirators.

The American people deserve answers, and the FBI stands committed to providing them.