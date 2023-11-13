Director Wray's Remarks at the Women in Federal Law Enforcement Annual Leadership Training

Women Serving as FBI Special Agents and FBI Police

For many years, far too many in the FBI’s early history, women did not have the opportunity to be special agents. And not for lack of interest. We know girls and women wrote the FBI back then to learn how they could become special agents.

One teenager, Nancy McRae, wrote Director J. Edgar Hoover such a letter in April 1971. And he sent a letter back to her, writing, in part—and I’m quoting here for historical accuracy—“Because of the nature of the duties our special agents are called upon to perform, we do not employ women in this position...We must have agents who are qualified to cope with any situation they may face.”

I don’t think any speaker ever hopes to get booed by an audience, but I wouldn’t really mind it there.

What I know, what all of you know, and what Hoover either did not know or did not acknowledge, is that women are absolutely essential to effective law enforcement. And just a year later, Susan and Joanne proved not just that they could do the job, but that they could—and would—excel.

Fortunately, the numbers of women at the FBI who are special agents and FBI Police officers are steadily increasing. Ten years ago, women made up only 20 percent of our special agent ranks and only 16 percent of our FBI Police officers. These are officers who protect our employees and facilities and have to meet the same rigorous fitness and firearms standards as our special agents. Today, 22 percent of our FBI police officers are women, and women now make up 24 percent of our special agent cadre.

And we’re doing better every year. On average, women now comprise 37 percent of our new agent trainees. And at one of our agent graduations just a few months ago, women made up almost half the class.

Now, of course, gun-toters aren’t the only women we have in the Bureau. More than 14 thousand women serve as intelligence analysts, professional staff, and more. From our newest employees at the line level to our career folks that serve on our executive team, women are an integral part of the FBI.

Take one of our newer special agents, who’s made high-caliber contributions to the Bureau as a new agent in our Shreveport Resident Agency. Special Agent Raquel Mobley investigated the kidnapping, rape, and brutal beatings of a Louisiana woman from two years earlier. The case hadn’t received much attention, and through her diligent work, Special Agent Mobley discovered seven others, including three children, who’d been victimized by the same subject.

Thanks to Special Agent Mobley’s determination, that monster ultimately received three life sentences. Now that’s a lot for any agent to accomplish right out of Quantico. But for Special Agent Mobley, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In her brief time in Louisiana so far, she’s also secured two civil rights indictments, including one that led to a guilty verdict in a particularly disturbing civil rights case. She’s headed up a sensitive public corruption investigation that sent two to prison for embezzling from the local police union. And she’s accomplished all of this while also working every single one of her office’s investigations into child exploitation and human trafficking.

Oh, and in her spare time, Special Agent Mobley’s become a crisis negotiator and earned her EMT certification.

We need women like Raquel because the threats we’re up against today are more complex than we’ve ever seen. To stay ahead of them, we need everybody’s experience, everybody’s knowledge, everybody’s specialized expertise. We’ve all got to bring our very best ideas to the table and have our best leaders in the room. The more diverse our teams are, the better the solutions we’ll come up with, and the greater impact we’ll make on the threats and the problems we’re all facing.

Diversity is important for so many reasons, not least of which because everything about who we are shapes the way we think. And in law enforcement, diversity of experience, background, and thought makes for stronger, smarter teams. And more women in law enforcement means better outcomes for us all—those we do the work with and those we do the work for.