Deputy Director Abbate's Opening Statement to the Joint Hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees

Timeline

Next, I want to provide a brief, highlighted overview of the timeline that has been established to date through witness interviews and other information. Again, this is our understanding at present and is subject to change and further refinement as more facts are collected.

On July 3, the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was announced.

On July 6, the shooter registered to attend the rally and performed a search for "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy."

On July 7, the shooter traveled from his home to the Butler Farm Show Grounds and remained there for approximately 20 minutes. We assess this shows advanced planning and reconnaissance on his part.

On July 12, the shooter traveled from his home to the Clairton Sportsman Club, where he practiced shooting.

On the morning of July 13, at approximately 10 a.m., the shooter returned to the Butler Farm Show Grounds and remained there for about 70 minutes before returning home. At approximately 1:30 p.m., while at the residence, the shooter’s father gave him a rifle for the purpose of going to the Sportsman’s Club, he believed. About 25 minutes later, the shooter purchased ammunition while en route to the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

The subject then arrived at the scene and was moving around the Farm Show grounds, close to the AGR [American Glass Research] building, from which he ultimately committed the attack. Shortly thereafter, at approximately 3:51 p.m., the shooter flew a drone approximately 200 yards from the Farm Show grounds for about 11 minutes. The drone and controller were later found in the subject’s car. Analysis did not reveal any photos or video taken by the drone, but we can confirm he was live streaming and would have been able to view it on his controller.

The first reported sighting of the shooter by local law enforcement was at approximately 4:26 p.m. At approximately 5:10 p.m., the shooter was again identified by local law enforcement as a suspicious person around the AGR building.

At approximately 5:14 p.m., a local SWAT operator took a photo. At around 5:32 p.m., local SWAT observed the shooter next to the AGR building using his phone, browsing news sites, and with a range finder. At approximately 5:38 p.m., the photo of the shooter taken earlier is sent to local SWAT operators in a text message group.

Approximately 25 minutes prior to the shooting, the U.S. Secret Service command post was notified of the suspicious person. Officers lost sight of the subject from approximately 6:02 p.m. to 6:08 p.m. but continued to communicate and attempt to locate him.

Recently discovered video from a local business shows the shooter pulling himself up onto the AGR building rooftop at approximately 6:06 p.m. At approximately 6:08 p.m., the subject was observed on the roof by law enforcement. At approximately 6:11 p.m., a local police officer was lifted to the roof by another officer, saw the shooter, and radioed that he was armed with a long gun.

Within approximately the next 30 seconds, shots were fired. The evidence recovery team found eight shell casings at the scene next to the shooter; we believe the subject fired eight rounds.

While the investigation has not determined motive, the investigative team continues to review information from legal returns, including online and social media accounts.

Something just very recently uncovered is a social media account, which is believed to be associated with the shooter in the 2019 to 2020 timeframe. There were over 700 comments posted from this account. Some of these comments, if ultimately attributable to the shooter, appear to reflect anti-Semitic and anti-immigration themes, espouse political violence, and are extreme in nature.

While the investigative team is still working to verify this account to determine if it did belong to the shooter, we believe it important to note, particularly given the general absence of information to date reflecting on the shooter’s potential motive.