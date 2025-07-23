Statement of Christopher Hardee and Micheal Torphy to the Senate Judiciary Committee

States have also prosecuted drone-related cases. Since 2020, California and Georgia have completed state prosecutions.[vii] In October 2024, Maine brought a prosecution involving weaponization of drones.[viii]



Espionage using UAS technology within the United States is also an increasing threat. In January 2024, Chinese national Fengyun Shi flew a UAS over the facilities of Newport News Shipbuilding—a highly secure navalshipbuilding complex in Newport News, Virginia—and took extensive photos and videos. Shi was arrested before boarding a flight to China. He later pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts under the Espionage Act. He received a six-month sentence. He was also ordered to surrender to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.[ix]



In another instance, in November 2024, Yinpiao Zhou, a Chinese citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States, flew a drone over the Vandenburg Space Force Base in California. Drone detection systems operated by the base and by the FBI detected the presence of the drone flying for nearly one hour, at an altitude of almost one mile above the ground. When base security went to the location where Zhou was operating the drone, he initially hid the drone in his jacket and lied about taking photos or videos of sensitive locations.[x]v In January 2025, Zhou pled guilty to violating national defense airspace. He was sentenced in April to nearly four months’ custody.



UAS are used to commit other crimes, sometimes with fatal consequences. In October 2024, a man in LosAngeles, California allegedly used a UAS to drop fentanyl and other narcotics to buyers, one of whom died of anoverdose.[xi]i

The Threat Posed to Prisons

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) continues to experience serious safety and security threats from UAS. UAS are frequently used by organized crime groups to penetrate the secure perimeters of BOP facilities. They deliver drugs, cell phones, weapons, and other contraband to inmates. The consequences can be extraordinary. BOP facilities regularly experience overdose deaths from narcotics delivered by UAS, like fentanyl. Weapons delivered by UAS have been used to commit serious assaults on other inmates and prison staff. Contraband cell phones delivered by UAS are used to coordinate gang violence, target witnesses, and orchestrate drug operations outside prisons.



Unfortunately, UAS incursions at BOP facilities are increasing in frequency and effect. In 2018, BOP adopted a formal policy on reporting UAS incursions. That year, 23 drone incursions and sightings were reported. Between 2021 and 2024, as the threat of incursions grew, BOP installed UAS detection systems at 64 of BOP’s 121 federal facilities. In 2024, 479 incursions and sightings were reported. That is 20 times the number reported in 2018.



The Department has taken action to respond to the UAS threat to prisons. In 2022, BOP detected a drone operator attempting to drop contraband into the federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. The operator was apprehended and subsequently pled guilty to felony registration violations. He was sentenced to eight months in prison.[xii] The Department prosecuted four men in 2022, including two former inmates, in a scheme to deliver contraband to the federal prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey. This case resulted in prison sentences ranging from five to 37 months.[xiii]



In March 2023, federal and state law enforcement officers used drone detection technology to defeat an attempt to deliver contraband cell phones into the U.S. Medical Center for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri.[xiv] That defendant was facing charges in Oklahoma as a felon in possession of guns and ammunition. As a result of the incident in Missouri, the Oklahoma court revoked the defendant’s pretrial release.



In April 2023, the Department indicted six people for conspiring to use drones to smuggle contraband into the BOP prison facility in Leavenworth, Kansas.[xv] In September 2024, a man pled guilty to providing contraband, including drugs, to the federal prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi.[xvi] In March and April 2025, three defendants pled guilty to felony charges related to introduction of contraband at Federal Correctional Institution McDowell, in West Virginia.[xvii] They received sentences of 15 months in prison.



The Department is also currently working with BOP to develop an initiative to use the Department’s authority under § 124n to deploy C-UAS mitigation technology at a number of high-risk federal prison facilities. This action is long overdue and is necessary to address the growing threat of illicit UAS activity at BOP prison facilities across the country.



Similar incidents occur regularly at state and local prisons and jails. Currently, state and local officials cannot use the same C-UAS technology as BOP because state and local authorities are not covered by 6 U.S.C. §124n and do not otherwise have relief from the various provisions of federal criminal law that potentially apply to C-UAS technologies. State, local, territorial and tribal (“SLTT”) corrections authorities rely on traditional law enforcement tools to investigate and prosecute UAS-related incursions by focusing on the underlying non-aviation-specific crime(s) and finding and intervening with the operators of the UAS. As recently as April 2025, state and local law enforcement arrested people who had attempted to deliver by drone illicit drugs and other contraband into prisons and jails in Alabama, Georgia, and Indiana.[xviii] Several individuals in Ohio were convicted and sentenced for selling and distributing cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, cellphones, and other contraband through drone delivery into at least five prison facilities.[xix]



The Department is committed to partnering with SLTT authorities to investigate, disrupt, and hold criminals to account for plots to deliver dangerous contraband to state and local prisons and jails. In August 2024, the Department charged 23 defendants with conspiracy to use UAS to deliver contraband to Georgia state prisons. Operation Night Drop identified two networks of prison inmates and outside conspirators who delivered by UAS and other means large quantities of drugs, cell phones and other contraband to Smith State Prison in Glennville, Telfair State Prison in McRae-Helena, and other state prisons.[xx] Eighteen months before, the Department had charged four men in California for a long-running conspiracy to distribute drugs and other contraband by drones at six California state prisons.[xxi] The risk continues to grow that firearms and ammunition delivered by drone could lead to a mass casualty event targeting inmates and staff.





The Threat Posed to Mass Gatherings

In the Emerging Threats Act of 2018 (6 U.S.C. § 124n), Congress authorized certain C-UAS missions by DOJ and DHS, including the protection of Special Event Assessment Rating (“SEAR”) events.[xxii] The FBI has conducted 73 UAS detection and mitigation protection operations at these events and mass gatherings using the relief provided by this law, ranging from the Super Bowl to the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. During those operations, the FBI has detected 1,210 UAS operating in violation of federal law, located the operator in 377 instances, and attempted technical mitigation, i.e., used technology to prevent or inhibit the operation, against 173 UAS. The FBI also provides protection from UAS threats in support of federal investigations and security functions, including those in response to UAS incursions at military installations. In addition to its normal workload, the FBI intends to protect future high-risk events within the United States associated with next year’s World Cup.



When available and appropriate, DOJ pursues criminal charges for UAS misuse at mass gatherings. For example, in February 2024, DOJ charged an individual with felonies related to flying a UAS over M&T Bank stadium during the National Football League’s January 2024 AFC Championship game in Baltimore, Maryland.[xxiii] In September 2024, a Boston man was charged with unlawfully flying a UAS in restricted National Defense Airspace when he flew his UAS near the finish line of the April 2024 Boston Marathon. The UAS flight prompted law enforcement and bomb technicians to seize the device mid-air, land it, and evaluate its threat to the public.[xxiv]

Despite the scope of the threat to mass gatherings, the FBI can cover only a fraction of them. FBI’s covered events represent only 0.05% of the over 240,000 special events during that time for which potential C-UAS protection could have been authorized under § 124n. That number makes clear that the demand for such support to protect our communities has far outstripped the federal government’s limited resources.





Closing Gaps in Authorities to Protect Against C-UAS





Anticipating the sunset of the Emerging Threats Act of 2018, executive branch agencies in 2021 collaborated to identify the critical gaps that must be filled to improve our ability to defend against UAS threats. We have worked closely with the relevant committees in Congress on legislative proposals. Despite significant progress toward consensus, none have been enacted. As a result, Congress has extended the authority 12 times without modification. The latest extension expires on September 30, 2025. As we continue to work with Congress on a mutually agreeable proposal to address the threat and close gaps, it is critical that the existing authority not lapse. Without the extension, we will face significant legal uncertainty under federal criminal laws about whether we can use the most effective types of UAS detection and C-UAS technologies—the legal uncertainty that led to bipartisan adoption of the law in 2018. The legal constraints include laws that prohibit destroying or disabling aircraft and intercepting signals and communications. See, e.g., 18 U.S.C. § 32 (the Aircraft Sabotage Act); 18 U.S.C. §§ 2510 et seq. (the Wiretap Act, also known as Title III); 18 U.S.C. §§ 3121-3127 (the Pen/Trap Statute). Those legal impediments would prevent us from investing in and expanding our limited C-UAS capabilities, while the threat continues to grow.



Based on our experience since 2018, there are five gaps in § 124n that we urge Congress to consider in future legislation.



Expand C-UAS Coverage to Airports, Critical Infrastructure, and High-Risk Prisoner Transports



Current law makes no provision for permanent protection of transportation facilities such as civilian airports; for critical infrastructure such as power plants or oil refineries or chemical facilities; or for high-risk prisoner transports. Congress could close that gap to help secure sensitive federal, state, and private facilities and some U.S. Marshals Service operational missions involving high-risk prisoner transports. Current authority covers courthouses and prisons but does not expressly address prisoner transports. Congress could address that gap and allow the use of technology where, for example, there is a substantial risk involving a terrorist or organized crime figure whose associates may use drones to attack or monitor a transport.



Authorize Mutual Support between DOD, DOJ, DHS, and DOE



Current law does not authorize DOJ and DHS to fulfill each other’s statutory C-UAS missions, or the missions of the Departments of Defense (“DoD”) and Energy (“DOE”). This gap prevents effective and efficient sharing of resources and expertise. For example, the FBI may not be authorized to operate its C-UAS technology to address a threat to a DOD facility or asset, because those are not covered by DOJ’s C-UAS legislation. And DOD cannot operate its equipment to help address a threat to a DOJ or DHS facility or asset. Given the limited resources available to respond to C-UAS threats, and the significant expertise required to operate the equipment effectively, this siloed approach to C-UAS protection further limits our ability to address the threat.



Authorize SLTT Law Enforcement to Use Pre-Approved Detection-Only Equipment



Congress could authorize all SLTT law enforcement as well as the owners or operators of airports or critical infrastructure to use federally vetted UAS detection-only capabilities, subject to conditions and safeguards. Experience has shown that the demand for protection across the country from UAS-based threats greatly exceeds the federal government’s capacity. We need to empower SLTT law enforcement agencies across the country to take the steps needed to protect their communities. They are primarily responsible for keeping citizens safe at the local level. We also need to allow critical infrastructure operators to at least detect C-UAS incursions affecting their own facilities and assets. That would allow them to develop threat awareness, and to reach out to the FBI or DHS where particular threats have been identified.



Notably, use of “detection-only” technology would not include authority to mitigate a drone through jamming or to otherwise disrupt drones or other aircraft. Rather, the information obtained through detection of drone signals can disclose the location of the drone operator. With that information, law enforcement or security personnel can locate that operator and address the threat through traditional means. The detection technology authorized for use would be tested and evaluated by DHS or DOJ, and approved by the FAA, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to ensure that each system does not adversely impact the national airspace system. This “detection-only” authority would provide significant public safety benefits and could be safely employed today.



Authorize Certain Properly Trained SLTTs to Use All C-UAS Capabilities



Congress could also authorize designated and trained SLTT law enforcement entities to use all the C-UAS authorities provided to DOJ and DHS, including to mitigate drones. The authority could cover jails, prisons, or any type of correctional facility. As previously noted, state correctional facilities are highly susceptible to contraband delivery by UAS. DOJ and DHS could oversee the SLTT entities, consistent with the safeguards and oversight applicable to DOJ and DHS existing C-UAS operations. Those entities could be required to receive appropriate training and vetting to enable them to both detect and mitigate UAS threats to covered facilities or assets, including mass gatherings. Because these operations could include the use of more sensitive mitigation technology, all their activities would have to be coordinated in advance with federal partners including the FAA, which could withhold approval if the FAA identifies a significant risk to the national airspace system from a proposed operation. Moreover, all activities could be carried out under the oversight of DOJ or DHS. This would allow Congress, the Executive Branch, and SLTT law enforcement entities to evaluate how we can develop a more comprehensive approach to addressing a growing threat, while doing so responsibly and in a manner that protects civil rights and civil liberties. To train SLTT law enforcement on the use of C-UAS technology, Congress should affirmatively authorize and fund a national training center. This would complement the Department’s efforts, pursuant to President Trump’s executive order, to integrate Joint Terrorism Task Forces into our C-UAS efforts. It would strengthen a layered approach to security as the threat grows. Non-federal capabilities, for example, will be important to helping protect venues for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.



Extend or Eliminate the Sunset Period to Provide Legal Certainty



Extending significantly or eliminating the sunset would give us more certainty as we plan for the future. Experience gained over the past six years has demonstrated the value of the C-UAS missions conducted by DOJ and DHS. That experience also demonstrates that these operations can be conducted safely and with strong safeguards for privacy and civil liberties. Long-term clarity regarding the legal framework governing these operations will enable us to invest more resources in the mission and work to continually improve the technology and how we address the threat.





Close Gaps in Drone-Related Criminal Offenses and Penalties





In addition to closing gaps in the DOJ/DHS C-UAS protection authority under § 124n, Congress could strengthen relevant criminal law and thereby sharpen the tools the Department of Justice uses to investigate and prosecute the most serious and dangerous misuses of drones. As the Department and interested members of Congress have frequently observed, the potential of drones to revolutionize commerce, military operations, and law enforcement is accompanied by dangers to public safety and to the national security resulting from the misuse of drones. We appreciate the Chairman’s leadership in this area, as the existing laws and available penalties are fragmentary and inadequate.



As just a few examples, the use of a weaponized drone in a fatal attack would violate Public Law 115-254 §363 (also codified in 49 USC § 44802), with a $25,000 civil penalty being the maximum sanction. Drone intrusions by terrorists and spies upon national defense airspace to surveil potential targets or obtain intelligence about military or space capabilities and readiness are merely misdemeanors under 49 U.S.C. § 46307 or under 18 U.S.C. § 796. (The latter is a 1948 statute that has not been updated to address subsequent developments, including the emergence of drone technology.) Interference with wildfire suppression activities using a UAS has been a low-grade felony since 2018 under 18 U.S.C. § 40A, but drone operators continue to show up to take disaster shots and interfere with risky efforts to fight the fires. Consider, for example, the January 2025 collision of a drone with the “Super Scooper” firefighting airplane in California and the April 2023 unsafe operation of a UAS that interfered with wildfire suppression and law enforcement and emergency response efforts in Maryland.



Under existing law, the availability of proportionate, deterrent sanctions for these serious misuses of drones is hit or miss. It depends on whether the conduct happens to be within the scope of other federal offenses that are not specifically designed to deal with the threats from drones. Recognizing these shortfalls in current law, Chairman Grassley has introduced legislation that has garnered bipartisan support in both chambers—legislation for which the Department of Justice provided technical assistance and input.



The common features of these legislative proposals include strengthening the law to address more effectively:



