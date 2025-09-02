Your FBI: Crushing Violent Crime

The FBI is announcing a series of operations to dismantle violent crime and arrest thousands of suspected criminals. Throughout the next six weeks, the FBI will detail specific law enforcement efforts to stifle gang activity, halt the flow of illegal drugs, stop accused child sexual predators, and protect Tribal lands.

“When I became FBI Director, I made a promise to the American people to crush violent crime,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Your FBI will identify the criminals who paralyze communities with fear and bring them to justice.”

The FBI works in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to focus on the most violent criminals and organizations that pose a major threat to the American public. The operational announcements in September and October will include enforcement actions and arrests related to the following:

A nationwide surge operation to arrest individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children and the production of child sexual abuse materials

A task force response to transnational criminal organizations that engage in schemes which involve a myriad of federal violations both within the United States and throughout the world. Violations include, but are not limited to, drug trafficking, money laundering, weapons trafficking, human trafficking, alien smuggling, homicide, extortion, kidnapping, and weapons trafficking.

The successful conclusion of a months-long proactive operation by all 55 FBI field offices, targeting those accused of committing violent crimes

The longest and most intense national deployment of FBI resources to date to address crime in Indian Country, including those related to missing or murdered Indigenous people

The public is encouraged to submit tips to the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). More information about the types of violent crime the FBI investigates can be found at fbi.gov/violentcrime.

