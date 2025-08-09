The FBI encourages the American public to visit The FBI Experience—a public tour housed in the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The tour recently added items to its existing 9/11 gallery and has enhanced its online presence for those who cannot visit in person.

"I wish everybody could visit The FBI Experience to learn more about this great agency and the people who are dedicated to making America safe," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "I especially encourage teachers to add The FBI Experience to any field trip to the nation’s capital."

The tour highlights the Bureau and its mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States. Interactive multimedia exhibits, artifacts, and displays help explain the FBI’s operations and provide a glimpse into its more than 117 years of history.

The FBI Experience opened in 2017, the latest version of a tour reaching back to the late 1930s. Initially located in the Department of Justice, the tour was integrated into FBI Headquarters when it opened in 1975. The tour rivaled the White House in popularity among tourists.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil and the launch of the FBI's largest and most complicated investigation. New items in the 9/11 gallery of The FBI Experience include a limestone slab from the damaged Pentagon, recovery materials from each of the three crash sites, and equipment from the 2011 raid on 9/11 sponsor Osama bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Those unable to visit The FBI Experience in person can view new material on its updated website fbi.gov/the-fbi-experience. The site includes new photos and videos about the tour, including explanations of multiple exhibits. It also provides information about activities for young visitors.

The FBI Experience website provides detailed instructions on booking a tour. Visitors, including small groups, must schedule tours through their U.S. senators and representatives. Schools can schedule tours by sending an email to fbigroups@fbi.gov. Tour reservations are required, and bookings must be made at least one month in advance of the visit.

Resources: