Utah Valley Shooting Updates

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

This page features the latest updates on the FBI's investigation into the shooting.

﻿Tip line 

Anyone with photos or video should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

Anyone with information (without multimedia) should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Multimedia  

The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting

  • September 11, 2025, 9:05 p.m. Eastern: The FBI has released four additional photos of the person of interest.
  • September 11, 2025, 10 p.m. Eastern: The FBI has released video footage of the shooter.

Video Footage of Shooter in Utah Valley University Shooting

The FBI is releasing a video of the shooter in the Utah Valley shooting. The subject is seen jumping from the rooftop of a building after the shooting. Around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. Anyone with information in this case should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest.
FBI statements and press releases 

9.11.2025: Reward of Up to $100,000 for Information Leading to the Identification, Arrest of Individual(s) in Murder of Charlie Kirk﻿

9.11.2025: Remarks Delivered by Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls at the September 11, 2025, Press Conference Regarding the Shooting at Utah Valley University

9.10.2025: Remarks Delivered by Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls at a Press Conference Regarding September 10 Shooting at Utah Valley University

Utah Department of Public Safety news  

Visit dps.utah.gov/news﻿ for updates from the Utah Department of Public Safety.