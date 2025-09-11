Utah Valley Shooting Updates
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
This page features the latest updates on the FBI's investigation into the shooting.
Tip line
Anyone with photos or video should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.
Anyone with information (without multimedia) should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.
Multimedia
The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.
- September 11, 2025, 9:05 p.m. Eastern: The FBI has released four additional photos of the person of interest.
- September 11, 2025, 10 p.m. Eastern: The FBI has released video footage of the shooter.
FBI statements and press releases
9.11.2025: Reward of Up to $100,000 for Information Leading to the Identification, Arrest of Individual(s) in Murder of Charlie Kirk
9.11.2025: Remarks Delivered by Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls at the September 11, 2025, Press Conference Regarding the Shooting at Utah Valley University
9.10.2025: Remarks Delivered by Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls at a Press Conference Regarding September 10 Shooting at Utah Valley University
Visit dps.utah.gov/news for updates from the Utah Department of Public Safety.