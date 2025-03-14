The FBI Marks the 75th Anniversary of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

It started when a reporter asked the FBI about writing a story to highlight the "toughest guys" being sought by the Bureau at the time. The FBI provided the names and descriptions of ten fugitives to the reporter. The resulting feature became a major story that garnered national attention. Recognizing the potential of public involvement, then-FBI Director J. Edward Hoover formalized the list and named it what we know it as today. Since then, the FBI has continued to use the list to enlist public support in locating dangerous criminals. Through evolving media channels and digital platforms, the list remains a symbol of partnership between law enforcement and the public.

As the nature of crime and FBI priorities have evolved over the years, the makeup of the Top Ten list has also changed. While the list began by featuring bank robbers and murder suspects fleeing state jurisdiction, it has evolved into a tool to search for major organized crime figures, cybercriminals, child predators, and white-collar criminals. The list also reflects the international scope of crime, which emphasizes the importance of strong global partnerships in the search for violent criminals who know no boundaries and pose a significant danger to all.

Just as the list's focus has broadened, so too have the methods by which the FBI communicates with the public. In the early years, newspapers and magazines initially brought broader participation to the program. Today, the FBI uses the internet, television, social media, and digital billboards while continuing to rely on the public's assistance in locating wanted fugitives. Foreign media and broadcasting services are now also assisting with the pursuit of international criminals as the FBI continues to recognize the unique ability of the media to cast a wider net within communities both here and abroad.

That reporter's idea, so many years ago, to form a partnership among law enforcement, the media, and the citizens of the world continues to prove beneficial today. As the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program celebrates 75 years of success, the expectation is that it will continue to empower citizens across the country and around the world to safely and effectively assist law enforcement for years to come.

The FBI places a high priority on the fugitive investigations that are added to the list. In many cases, the Bureau offers rewards of up to $250,000 for information that leads directly to the arrest of a fugitive.

