Steven J. Jensen Named Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office

Director Kash Patel has named Steven J. Jensen as the Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office. Mr. Jensen most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina.

Mr. Jensen joined the FBI as a special agent in 2006. He was first assigned to the New York Field Office, where he investigated health care fraud, domestic terrorism, and Asian organized crime. Mr. Jensen also served on the SWAT team and as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor.

In 2012, Mr. Jensen was promoted to supervisory instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico, where he was a firearms instructor. He moved in 2014 to the Rockford Resident Agency of the Chicago Field Office to serve as the supervisory senior resident agent. The office covered the 10 northwestern counties outside of Chicago.

Mr. Jensen was named assistant special agent in charge for the Jackson Field Office in 2017 and oversaw the National Security, Criminal, and Administrative branches. In 2020, Mr. Jensen reported to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington as the section chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section.

In 2021, Mr. Jensen was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Training Division, where he oversaw all basic field training programs and the National Academy training programs. He was named special agent in charge of the Colombia Field Office in South Carolina in 2023.

Mr. Jensen also served temporary duty assignments to the Attorney General Protection Detail, the Safe Streets Gang Program, and as the director of the High Value Interrogation Group.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Jensen was a police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Stony Brook University in New York and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Northeastern University.