Statement on the Passing of Former FBI Director William H. Webster
The FBI sends our prayers and condolences to the family of William H. Webster, former FBI Director, who passed away earlier today. He was a dedicated public servant who spent over 60 years in service to our country, including in the U.S. Navy, as a federal judge, director of the CIA, and his term as our Director from 1978-1987. We are grateful for his life and legacy and wish his family, friends, and colleagues peace and comfort during this time.