Sanjay Virmani Named Special Agent in Charge of the San Francisco Field Office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has named Sanjay Virmani as the special agent in charge of the San Francisco Field Office. He most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office over the Counterterrorism Division.

Mr. Virmani joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the San Francisco Field Office where he worked cyber and counterterrorism matters. In 2007, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters.

In 2010, he was selected as the supervisory special agent to lead the San Francisco Field Office's Joint Terrorism Task Force in the Oakland Resident Agency. Mr. Virmani was then selected to serve as director of the INTERPOL Digital Crime Center at the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation in Singapore in 2013.

In 2016, Mr. Virmani returned to FBI Headquarters as a unit chief, working cyberterrorism matters.

In 2018, he was promoted to assistant section chief of the Internet Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division, where he worked to foster partnerships within the U.S. intelligence community and with international partners. He returned to the San Francisco Field Office as a supervisory special agent, then was promoted to assistant special agent in charge over the Cyber Branch in 2018 as well.

In 2021, Mr. Virmani returned to the Counterterrorism Division as section chief of the Strategic Partner Engagement Section, where he oversaw the FBI's liaison efforts with the law enforcement community, U.S. interagency, and private sector partners on counterterrorism-related matters.

In 2022, he served as the acting special agent in charge of the Tampa Field Office. That same year, he was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division. In 2024, he was selected as the special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office over the Counterterrorism Division.

Mr. Virmani earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo and received a master's degree in business administration from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.

