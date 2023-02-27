Robert M. DeWitt Named Special Agent in Charge of the Charlotte Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Robert M. DeWitt as the special agent in charge of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina. Mr. DeWitt most recently served as a section chief in the Operational Technology Division in Quantico, Virginia.

Mr. DeWitt joined the FBI in 2002 as a special agent and was assigned to the Washington Field Office. He investigated counterterrorism matters, and served on the SWAT team and the Rapid Deployment Team.

In 2006, Mr. DeWitt was selected as an operator on the Hostage Rescue Team and deployed numerous times to support the FBI’s global mission. He was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2013 and led the HRT’s Technical Operations Squad and Operational Support Unit.

Mr. DeWitt was named the supervisory senior resident agent for the Des Moines Resident Agency in Iowa in 2015. The office is a satellite of the Omaha Field Office in Nebraska. In Des Moines, Mr. DeWitt led the formation of a Safe Streets and Cyber Crimes Task Force, and managed all criminal and counterterrorism matters in central and western Iowa. Mr. DeWitt was promoted in 2017 to assistant special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office.

In 2019, Mr. DeWitt was promoted again, to chief of the Tactical Operations Section of the Operational Technology Division. The division oversees the development and deployment of technology that enables and enhances the FBI’s intelligence, national security, and law enforcement operations worldwide.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. DeWitt served in the U.S. Army and supported combat operations in southwest Asia. He was also a supervisor with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Mr. DeWitt graduated from Lindenwood University in Missouri.