Robert Fuller Named Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Robert Fuller as the special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut. Mr. Fuller most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Critical Incident Response Group at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Mr. Fuller joined the FBI as a special agent in 2000. His first assignment was in the New York Field Office, where he worked on a violent crime drug squad. In 2001, he transferred to the Joint Terrorism Task Force and later deployed several times to Afghanistan.



In 2004, Mr. Fuller entered the special agent bomb technician training program and covered seven counties in northern New York. He transferred to FBI New York’s White Plains Resident Agency in 2007, and was responsible for counterterrorism matters in Westchester County, Putnam County, and the Bronx.



Mr. Fuller was forward deployed to New York’s Hudson Valley Resident Agency in 2008, working with other task force officers on counterterrorism matters. In 2012, Mr. Fuller was promoted to supervisory special agent, and led the special agent bomb technician, weapons of mass destruction, and hazardous evidence response teams in the New York Field Office. He also was responsible for supervising bombing and weapons of mass destruction investigations. In 2013, Mr. Fuller was selected to supervise the Hudson Valley Resident Agency.



Mr. Fuller was promoted in 2015 to assistant inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters. In 2018, he transferred to the New Haven Field Office as the assistant special agent in charge of the National Security Branch.



In 2020, Mr. Fuller reported to the Critical Incident Response Group as the chief of the Investigative Operations Support Section. He was promoted to a deputy assistant director of CIRG in 2022. CIRG is responsible for the FBI’s counter-improvised-explosive-device, tactical, crisis management, behavioral analysis, and air and ground surveillance programs.



Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Fuller was a police officer in Poughkeepsie, New York, and a lead pyrotechnic operator for a fireworks company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a master’s in public administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie.