New Rule Provides Federal Firearms Licensees Access to FBI Records of Stolen Firearms

An interim final rule signed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on June 24, 2024, will allow federal firearms licensees (FFLs) to voluntarily access records of stolen firearms in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The rule implements parts of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) and allows FFLs to verify whether a firearm offered for sale has been reported as stolen prior to adding it to their inventory.



FFLs will immediately have two options to access the stolen gun records:



FFLs may partner with law enforcement agencies to search the NCIC stolen gun records. States may request an extract of the NCIC stolen gun records to make available to FFLs within their jurisdiction.



A third option under development will allow FFLs that currently leverage the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for firearm background checks via E-Check to also use E-Check to query the NCIC stolen gun records.



When a search indicates a firearm is stolen, the FFL may report that information to a criminal justice agency. This will assist law enforcement agencies investigating reports of stolen firearms by providing potential investigative leads and will help deter or halt the sale of stolen firearms through seemingly legitimate business transactions.