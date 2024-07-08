Matthew W. Fodor Named Special Agent in Charge of the Tampa Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Matthew W. Fodor as the special agent in charge of the Tampa Field Office in Florida. Mr. Fodor most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Fodor joined the FBI as a special agent in 2006 and was assigned to the Washington Field Office, where he worked on the counterterrorism squad responsible for international threats in the Washington, D.C., region. Mr. Fodor also worked on the Guantanamo Bay Prosecution Task Force, developing criminal cases against those responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

In 2010, Mr. Fodor transferred to the Oklahoma City Office, where he worked domestic and international terrorism cases. He was promoted in 2012 to a supervisory special agent in the International Terrorism Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters and provided investigative oversight across seven field offices.

Mr. Fodor was promoted in 2014 to a field supervisor in the Phoenix Field Office and managed a Joint Terrorism Task Force squad dedicated to disrupting homegrown violent extremism and other terrorism threats. In 2018, he was named assistant section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters and provided oversight on extraterritorial investigations in Europe, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Levant region.

In 2019, Mr. Fodor was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the counterterrorism program in the Miami Field Office and was later put in charge of Miami’s resident agencies. In Miami, Mr. Fodor was responsible for the criminal, counterintelligence, and cyber programs, as well as crisis management, threat mitigation, terrorism investigations, and other programs.

Mr. Fodor was promoted to section chief of the Counterterrorism Human Intelligence Section in in the Counterintelligence Division at Headquarters in 2021. He became a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division in 2023.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Fodor was a police officer with the Denver Police Department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.