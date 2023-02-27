Matthew Miraglia Named Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Matthew Miraglia as the special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office in New York. Mr. Miraglia most recently served as a section chief in the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Miraglia joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003. He was first assigned to the New York Field Office, where he investigated Russian counterintelligence matters and internal espionage. His cases included the investigation of so-called “illegals,” who worked for Russia’s foreign intelligence service. In 2008, he transferred to the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In 2010, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and assigned to the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters. He served as the division’s liaison to the Cyber Division and as program manager of joint Russian investigations through the National Cyber Intelligence Joint Task Force.

Mr. Miraglia moved to the Long Island Resident Agency of the New York Field Office in 2011 and then back to New York’s Joint Terrorism Task Force as a supervisor in 2012. His work on the Joint Terrorism Task Force included counterterrorism investigations focused on terrorists’ use of the internet, homegrown violent extremists, and extraterritorial counterterrorism matters. In 2016, he was named the assistant special agent in charge of the Special Operations Branch in New York, and oversaw all ground, aerial, and stationary surveillance platforms. In 2020, he served as an assistant special agent in charge in New York’s Counterterrorism Division.

Mr. Miraglia was promoted later in 2020 to section chief in the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters. As one of the FBI’s senior representatives to the CIA, he oversaw cyber programs related to both criminal and national security matters. He also served as the senior FBI representative to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. In addition, he served briefly in 2022 as the acting special agent in charge for the Counterterrorism Division in the New York Field Office.

Mr. Miraglia earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Gettysburg College. Prior to joining the FBI, he worked as an information security systems engineer and architect. He received the 2011 Attorney General Award for Exceptional Service for his work on the Russian illegals investigation.