Marshall Yates Named Assistant Director of the Office of Congressional Affairs

Director Kash Patel has named Marshall Yates as the assistant director of the Office of Congressional Affairs. Mr. Yates most recently served as counsel for Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04).

Prior to his appointment with the FBI, Mr. Yates worked in various roles as a lawyer on Capitol Hill. Mr. Yates moved to Washington, D.C., in 2015 to serve as legislative counsel to Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05). In 2020, he was promoted to chief of staff for Congressman Brooks.

In 2023, Mr. Yates was hired by Congressman Thomas Massie to serve as his associate counsel on the House Rules Committee and as a counsel to him as the Chair of the House Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Regulatory Reform, and the Administrative State.

Mr. Yates graduated from Auburn University in 2011 and Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in 2015. Mr. Yates was a member of Hillsdale College’s James Madison Fellowship Class of 2022-2023.