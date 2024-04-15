Kevin Vorndran Named Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Kevin Vorndran as the assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Mr. Vorndran most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division of the Washington Field Office.

Mr. Vorndran joined the FBI as a special agent in 2004 and worked violent crime, white-collar crime, and public corruption investigations matters in the Baltimore Field Office. He also served on the SWAT team. Mr. Vorndran transferred to the Philadelphia Field Office in 2009. Later that year, he served as the assistant legal attaché in Baghdad and led the International Contract Corruption Task Force.

In 2010, Mr. Vorndran returned to Philadelphia and worked public corruption investigations. In 2012, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to an international terrorism operations section in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters. Mr. Vorndran returned to the Baltimore Field Office in 2014 and worked counterintelligence matters.

In 2016, Mr. Vorndran was appointed legal attaché in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. In 2019, he transferred to the Washington Field Office and served as an assistant special agent in charge of a criminal branch. Mr. Vorndran was named chief of the Human Intelligence Section of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in 2020.

Mr. Vorndran was promoted in 2021 to deputy assistant director of the Support Branch of the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters. He was promoted to special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division of the Washington Field Office in 2023.

Mr. Vorndran earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Vorndran worked as an engineer in the private sector.