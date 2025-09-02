FBI Violent Crime Operations Net 8,600 Arrests in Three Months

Of the 8,629 arrests, more than 6,500 fell under the FBI’s Violent Crime and Gang program. In addition, agents and intelligence professionals investigating violent crimes against children identified or located 1,053 victim children. Summer Heat operations also led to the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, and 2,281 weapons.

“We are grateful for Director Kash Patel and our brave FBI agents who removed more than 8,600 violent offenders from our streets this summer,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Under President Trump’s directive to make America safe again, this Department of Justice will continue prosecuting violent crime and dismantling criminal gangs who are wreaking havoc in our communities.”

Through one operation, the FBI surged resources to target the most violent offenders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Memphis, Tennessee; and Miami, Florida. FBI agents and their partners made 417 arrests and seized 159 firearms in those four cities.

Ten FBI field offices focused on finding dangerous fugitives, leading to more than 750 arrests—including more than 30 fugitives wanted for murder—and the seizure of more than 60 firearms.

Among notable arrests, the Philadelphia Field Office arrested three people suspected in the June armed robbery of more than $2 million from an armored truck. The Kansas City Field Office made three arrests connected to a violent car theft ring implicated in homicides, non-fatal shootings, and armed robberies.

