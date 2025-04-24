FBI Surges Resources to Nigeria to Combat Financially Motivated Sextortion

This announcement comes as the FBI has observed a 30% increase in sextortion-related tips received to our National Threat Operations Center from October 2024 to March 2025 as compared to the previous year. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or IC3, there were over 54,000 victims in 2024, up from 34,000 in 2023. Over the last two years there have been nearly $65 million dollars in financial losses due to this crime. This comes as the FBI began observing a significant increase over the last three years in financially motivated sextortion schemes targeting young males ages 14-17, resulting in more than 20 minor victims dying by suicide.

Given the alarming rise and similarities of these cases, the FBI opened investigations across the country with the goal of bringing answers and closure to grieving American families. Information gathered by the FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit (CEOU) allowed the FBI to work collaboratively with all 55 of our field offices to identify nearly 3,000 victims of financially motivated sextortion. It was during these investigative steps that the commonality of perpetrators residing in Nigeria began to grow and paint a larger, more international scope of this crime.

As a result of Operation Artemis, a Nigerian man was extradited to the U.S. in January and charged with causing the death of a South Carolina teenager who took his own life after being extorted by the suspect posing as a woman. Additionally, two men were extradited from Nigeria to the United States last year to face charges related to the sextortion and death of a young man in Pennsylvania. These subjects will now be held accountable in the American justice system, with more subjects still awaiting extraditions in Nigeria.

The subjects arrested in this operation engaged in sophisticated, financially motivated sextortion schemes by contacting victims via social media platforms and posing as peers or potential romantic interests. Once trust or rapport was established, often through conversation in chatrooms or direct messages, the suspects coerced their victims into taking and sharing compromising images of themselves. Offenders then threatened to release the compromising photos unless they received immediate payment — typically requested via gift cards, mobile payment services, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Regardless of a payment being received or not, the perpetrators would often continue to manipulate their victims, leaving them feeling ashamed, isolated, and responsible.

Operation Artemis was spearheaded by multiple units at the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, including CEOU and the Crimes and Crimes Against Children Human Trafficking Intelligence Unit, and across the globe at the FBI Legal Attaché offices in Abuja and Lagos. The FBI’s Victim Outreach Support and Strategy Program of the Victim Services Division also played a key role assisting victims’ families throughout these various investigations. The following FBI field offices also provided resources directly on the ground in Nigeria as well as invaluable investigative support and assistance: FBI Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbia, Houston, Jackson, Milwaukee, Nashville, Newark, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Richmond, San Diego, and St. Louis. Additionally, our partners at the Department of Justice Child Exploitation Obscenities Section served a critical role in ensuring the perpetrators in these cases face charges. Working together, we were able to obtain arrests, gather comprehensive forensic analyses, and conduct subject interviews on the ground in Nigeria.

This operation would not have been possible without our partnerships with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and their assistance in developing an ongoing, collaborative strategy to combat financially motivated sextortion. Multiple agencies also provided the FBI with assistance both with personnel and intelligence for this operation, leading to an even larger global perspective on the threat. FBI’s CEOU secured personnel assistance from our Five Eyes partners, including Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). The FBI also recognizes the valued partnership and assistance of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The FBI encourages parents to have ongoing conversations with their children and teenagers about online safety and to remind them they are not alone, and it is not their fault should they become a victim to these sophisticated and egregious schemes. If your child believes they are a victim of sextortion or financially motivated sextortion, please immediately report the activity to law enforcement and the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov. For immediate help or if you or a child is in danger, call 911. For 24/7 free, confidential mental health assistance, the 988 suicide and crisis hotline connects individuals in need of support with counselors across the United States.

Take It Down is NCMEC’s free service that can help you remove or stop the online sharing of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos taken of you when you were under 18 years old. You can remain anonymous while using the service and you won’t have to send your images or videos to anyone. Take It Down will work on public or unencrypted online platforms that have agreed to participate. Please visit takeitdown.ncmec.org.

For more information on sextortion and financial sextortion, please visit the FBI’s resources on the threats at fbi.gov/sextortion and fbi.gov/financialsextortion.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.