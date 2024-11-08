FBI Statement on Video Misusing the Bureau's Name and Insignia to Promote False Election-Related Narratives

Again today, the FBI was made aware of an additional video that misuses the FBI name and insignia to promote false narratives surrounding the election. This is the latest in a series of fabricated videos and statements falsely attributed to the FBI designed to mislead the American public and undermine confidence in the election process and outcomes.

The video misuses the FBI seal to make false claims about “an attempt to poison 20 electors in Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma with anthrax spores.” The video goes on to falsely claim that the fabricated attack was carried out using “letters containing powder with spores of a new modification of anthrax.” The FBI works actively with its partners to counter actual attempted attacks using letters containing hazardous materials. This video is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.

Election integrity is among our highest priorities, and the FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote. Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system.

The FBI encourages everyone to seek election and voting information from reliable sources, such as your local election office. And if you suspect criminal activity, we ask that you report that information to state or local law enforcement or by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or by submitting a tip online to tips.fbi.gov.