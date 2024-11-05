FBI Statement on Additional Inauthentic Uses of Bureau Name, Insignia in Promoting False Election-Related Narratives

Today, the FBI was made aware of three instances of its name and insignia being misused to promote false narratives surrounding the election. These three instances are the latest in a series of fabricated videos and statements falsely attributed to the FBI designed to mislead the American public.



The first is a fabricated FBI written statement warning media and bloggers against publishing information about violence at polling stations. The false statement claims active dissemination of information about attacks at polling stations may provoke a spontaneous increase in such incidents and that withholding such information would ensure the safety of U.S. citizens. This statement is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.



The second is a fabricated video impersonating the FBI and a United States government agency purportedly providing a joint statement suggesting schools suspend educational activities through November 11, claiming that "the risk of school shooting and riots has increased significantly" because of the U.S. election. The fake video further states, to avoid casualties, schools should switch to distance learning or temporarily cancel classes. This video is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.



The third is a fabricated video claiming the FBI received "9,000 complaints about malfunctioning voting machines." It further states that the machines were found submitting votes for a specific candidate. This video is also not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.



Election integrity is among our highest priorities, and the FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote. Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system.



The FBI encourages everyone to seek election and voting information from reliable sources, such as your local election office. And if you suspect criminal activity, we ask that you report that information to state or local law enforcement or by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or by submitting a tip online to tips.fbi.gov.