FBI Statement About Fabricated Videos and Statements Falsely Attributed to the FBI

Today, the FBI was made aware of four additional instances of its name and insignia being misused to promote false narratives surrounding the election. These instances are the latest in a series of fabricated videos and statements falsely attributed to the FBI designed to mislead the American public and undermine confidence in the election process and outcomes.

The first video uses the FBI seal and falsely states the FBI was aware that “at least 301 electors reported attempted bribery and blackmail” by a U.S. political party. This video is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.

The second video uses the FBI seal and is a fabricated video claiming the “FBI is investigating voter pressure at U.S. military bases overseas” and goes on to make allegations of vote buying schemes using overseas military service members. This video is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.

The third video uses the FBI seal and claims a U.S. social media company “has seen a rise in the number of separatists groups, with a total audience of more than 40,000,000 people.” The fabricated video falsely states that the FBI requires the “social network administration to respond promptly to requests to block such communities.” This video is also not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are false.

The fourth video is a fabricated news clip falsely claiming that the FBI has ordered media to “restrict dissemination of information about bribery of electors.” The content portrayed in the video is false and does not represent FBI's actions or position.

Election integrity is among our highest priorities, and the FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote. Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system.

The FBI encourages everyone to seek election and voting information from reliable sources, such as your local election office. And if you suspect criminal activity, we ask that you report that information to state or local law enforcement or by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or by submitting a tip online to tips.fbi.gov.