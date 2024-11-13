FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Abuse Victim
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 49, are being disseminated to the public and can be found online at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.
Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 49, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and is believed to have been produced on or before July of 2024. There is no EXIF data em-bedded within the video file.
John Doe 49 is described as a white male between 45 and 65 years old, bald, with a dark goatee. He has at least five visual tattoos:
- the word "Dabby" on the right side of his chest
- "197" followed by possible additional unknown text on his left bicep
- additional tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child sexual abuse material.