FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Abuse Victim

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 49, are being disseminated to the public and can be found online at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 49, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and is believed to have been produced on or before July of 2024. There is no EXIF data em-bedded within the video file.

John Doe 49 is described as a white male between 45 and 65 years old, bald, with a dark goatee. He has at least five visual tattoos: