FBI Releases Use-of-Force Data Update

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program released the “National Use-of-Force Data Collection Update, June 2025,” on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.

The National Use-of-Force Data Collection was established to provide national-level statistics on law enforcement use-of-force incidents. The goal is to provide a nationwide aggregate view of the incidents reported and the officers, subjects, and circumstances surrounding the incidents. The collection is not intended to offer insight into single use-of-force incidents. The characteristics of single, specific use-of-force incidents should be addressed by the local agencies.

The release of use-of-force incident data is contingent upon achieving an 80% coverage of the law enforcement population by participating agencies. Information released in August 2025 reflects data reported by agencies covering 78% of the law enforcement population; therefore, the number of incidents are not available. The following are the types of use-of-force events reported from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025: