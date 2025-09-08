FBI Releases Special Report about Gang Activity

On Monday, September 8, 2025, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program released the “Gang Activity, 2021-2024” special report on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer (CDE). The full report may be found in the Special Reports section.

This report collects law enforcement reported data on victims, offenders, and offenses of incidents associated with gang violence. The crimes included were reported to the FBI’s UCR Program by participating law enforcement agencies via the National Incident-Based Reporting System.

From 2021 to 2024, law enforcement reported more than 69,000 incidents involving gang activity. Murders, aggravated assaults, rapes, and robberies accounted for more than half of these incidents. The data shows most offenders were between the ages of 13 and 16, and most victims and offenders knew each other.

Understanding gang activity and trends is vital to combating violent crime. The FBI encourages agencies to continue reporting accurate and timely data.