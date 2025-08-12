FBI Releases Crime in Schools, 2020-2024, Special Report

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program released the “Crime in Schools, 2020-2024” special report on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer (CDE) at https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov.

This report examines criminal incidents that occurred at schools over this five-year period, including the characteristics of victims and offenders involved in the incidents. The crimes included were reported to the FBI’s UCR Program by participating law enforcement agencies via the National Incident-Based Reporting System. From 2020 to 2024, agencies reported more than one million incidents occurring at school locations, with approximately 1.5 million victims and 1.2 million known offenders.

The information contained in this report is intended to show the depth of data collected. By examining these facets, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and school officials can discover trends to help develop strategic plans and proactive policies to protect educational institutions of all levels.

Most criminal incidents reported occurred in September. The crimes did not necessarily occur during the school day. The most common crimes occurring at school locations were assaults, larceny/thefts, and drug/narcotic offenses. Personal weapons (hands, fists, and feet) were the most frequently reported weapon type followed by knife/cutting instrument and handgun.

The full report may be found in the Special Reports section on the FBI’s CDE.