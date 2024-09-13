FBI Releases Child Victimization, 2019-2023, Special Report

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program released the Child Victimization, 2019-2023, special report on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer (CDE) at https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov. This special report, released during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, focuses on the juvenile victims of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, kidnapping/abduction, and aggravated assault.

This report is based on data submitted to the FBI’s UCR Program solely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). NIBRS provides more details for incidents than could be gathered from data submitted through the Summary Reporting System. Over the five-year period studied, law enforcement reported more than 410,000 juveniles as victims of these crimes. According to the reported data, juveniles were victimized in 13 percent of the total murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, kidnapping/abduction, and aggravated assault offenses.

Of those three offenses committed against juvenile victims, aggravated assault had the highest percentage of victims (89.2 percent), while murder and nonnegligent manslaughter had the lowest (1.5 percent).

When the relationship between victims and the offenders were reported, about 25 percent of juvenile victims were the child of the offender for all three offenses. The most common victim and offender demographics were white, male, and 17 years old.

Juvenile victim data included in this report covers the rate of juvenile victims; the locations where the offenses were perpetrated; the victims’ relationships (if any) to the offenders; the weapons/force used; victim injuries; as well as the ages, sexes, and races of the victims. This report also summarizes the known data about the offenders.

The full report may be found in the Special Reports section on the FBI’s CDE.