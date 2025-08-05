FBI Releases 2024 Reported Crimes in the Nation Statistics

In 2024, 16,419 agencies participated in the Hate Crime collection, population coverage of 95.1% of the U.S. population. Law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 11,679 criminal incidents and 13,683 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

To publish a national trend, the FBI’s UCR Program used a dataset of reported hate crime incidents and reported zero incidents submitted by participating agencies reporting six or more common months of hate crime data to the FBI’s UCR Program for both 2023 and 2024. According to this dataset, reported hate crime incidents decreased 1.5 percent from 11,041 in 2023 to 10,873 in 2024.

“Reported Crimes in the Nation” comprises five parts—“Crime in the United States, 2024,” “NIBRS, 2024,” “Hate Crime Statistics, 2024,” Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted 2024 assault tables, and “UCR Summary of Reported Crimes in the Nation, 2024.” The compilation’s name has been changed to best reflect the UCR Program’s products, which are based on data reported by participating law enforcement agencies to the FBI.

The violent crime estimate published as part of “Crime in the United States” comprises murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault offenses. For the first time, the 2013 through 2024 violent crime estimates are based on the rape offenses reported using the 2013 revised rape definition. The violent crime figures will still be based on the legacy rape definition for years 2005 to 2012. The revised rape definition (https://le.fbi.gov/cjis-division/cjis-link/ucr-program-changes-definition-of-rape) encompasses additional circumstances beyond the parameters of the legacy definition. In 2016, the FBI Director approved the recommendation to discontinue the reporting of rape data using the UCR legacy definition beginning in 2017. Since 2017, table one of the “Crime in the United States” was the only table using the legacy definition to publish the historic trend. This year’s change streamlines the publication of reported rape.

The complete analysis is located on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.