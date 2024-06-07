On the second Sunday in June, the FBI recognizes National Children’s Day to emphasize our commitment to combating crimes against children, as well as reaffirm our ongoing effort to locate missing children.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children program works to:

Provide a rapid, proactive, and comprehensive ability to counter all threats of abuse and exploitation to children when those crimes fall under the authority of the FBI

Identify, locate, and recover child victims

Strengthen relationships between the FBI and federal, state, local, tribal, and international law enforcement partners to identify, prioritize, investigate, and deter individuals and criminal networks exploiting children

One main resource of the FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children program includes the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Teams within our individual field offices. Established in October 2005, these teams are composed of experienced personnel who provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement. They work to recover victims as quickly as possible and apprehend those responsible for taking them.

Between 2006 and May 2024, the CARD Team deployed 207 times in response to the abduction or mysterious disappearance of 221 child victims.

FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children program efforts includes, but isn’t limited to, investigating the sexual exploitation of children, trafficking, international parental kidnapping, and child abductions. As part of the FBI's commitment to childhood safety, the FBI maintains interagency partnerships with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), to review information that is provided to NCMEC’s Cyber Tipline.

The first few hours after a child disappears are critical. If your child ever goes missing, contact local law enforcement immediately as well as your local FBI field office or closest international office. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Additional Resources: