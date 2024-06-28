FBI, Partners Host Cyber Summit for Washington Metropolitan Area Law Enforcement Agencies and Schools

As part of our ongoing commitment to cyber safety, the FBI joined forces with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Education to host a cybersecurity summit for local government, law enforcement agencies, and school districts in Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. The summit highlighted the FBI’s work with federal, state, and local partners to better identify cyber threats faster, together.

In recent years, the cyber threat landscape has become increasingly complex. Cybercriminals are targeting K-12 educational institutions at an alarming pace. Schools are lucrative targets due to the amount of personal information they maintain on students, their parents or guardians, and faculty and staff members, such as disciplinary and medical records. The repercussions of cyberattacks on schools can haunt students for years, even after they graduate or move.

While speaking at the symposium, FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and school district officials. By working together, the FBI and partners can stay ahead of threats and respond faster to cyber incidents.

“School districts—like most public and private sector organizations—are storing more sensitive data in cyberspace,” said David J. Scott, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division. “Cybercriminals are, in turn, increasingly targeting schools’ systems. The FBI and our federal, state, and local partners must work as a team to bolster cybersecurity measures, so we can protect our students’ and teachers’ information.”

Representatives at the summit discussed cybersecurity practices, threat mitigation, and overall collaboration. The FBI and our partners will continue to work with local school districts to help them safeguard information and implement cyber response plans.