FBI Opens Standalone Office in New Zealand

FBI Director Kash Patel traveled to New Zealand this week to open a dedicated law enforcement attaché office in Wellington. While the FBI has stationed personnel in New Zealand for several years, establishing a full Legat position in the country will strengthen and enhance the longstanding cooperation with a key Five Eyes partner in the southwestern Pacific region.

“The FBI has had a strong relationship and collaborated closely with our counterparts in New Zealand for years,” said Director Patel. “Expanding the Wellington office demonstrates the strength and evolution of our partnership as we continue to work together to address our shared security objectives in the region.”

The FBI collaborates with international law enforcement partners through a network of offices worldwide which are established through mutual agreement with the host country. Wellington was originally established in 2017 as a suboffice of the Canberra, Australia Legat. This new upgraded office will continue to work with our New Zealand partners to address shared priority areas through joint investigations, information sharing, and capacity-building. It will work to investigate and disrupt a wide range of threats and criminal activities including terrorism, cybercrime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats. It will have responsibility for partnerships in New Zealand, Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands, and Tonga.

Tackling these challenges demands close collaboration and trust, and our existing partnerships in New Zealand have already delivered notable successes. Together, the New Zealand Police and FBI worked to investigate and disrupt a wide range of criminal activities, and these joint efforts have included investigations related to: