FBI Establishes 56th Field Office in Billings, Montana
Effective October 1, the FBI will establish its 56th field office in Billings, Montana. The new Billings Field Office will now be responsible for the existing satellite offices in the state of Montana. The Salt Lake City Field Office will continue to be responsible for investigations in Idaho and Utah. The Billings Field Office will enhance investigations and continue to strengthen the relationships with federal, state, local, and Tribal partners.