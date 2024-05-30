FBI Director Wray's Full Statement on Extradition of Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Leader and Lead Assassin from Mexico to the U.S.

Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas was known as the primary enforcer of the Sinaloa Cartel’s ruthless security apparatus.

In addition to his alleged role in importing massive quantities of lethal narcotics into the United States, he is accused of leading a group of enforcers who committed brutal acts of violence to maintain control and protect the cartel’s leadership and operations, including the murder of law enforcement officers, a witness and informant, and even a 13 year-old boy.

The Sinaloa Cartel causes immense harm to the American public by importing lethal narcotics and illegal firearms which terrorizes our communities, and the FBI thanks our partners who share a relentless commitment to going after the leadership of these cartels and holding those individuals to account.

We will not stop working to ensure that criminals profiting from the illicit trafficking of drugs, weapons, and violence face justice.

