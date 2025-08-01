FBI Director Travels to Australia to Meet with FBI Employees and International Partners

FBI Director Kash Patel traveled to Australia this week to visit the FBI’s office in Canberra and visit with our international Five Eyes partner agencies.

During Director Patel’s trip, he met with Australian law enforcement and intelligence partners to continue conversations about the FBI’s commitment to our strong partnerships and highlight ongoing cooperative efforts to combat a variety of threats. Director Patel participated in meetings focused on transnational organized crime, the People’s Republic of China, national security, and other matters of mutual interest.

“For decades, the FBI has had personnel in Australia, and we’ve experienced and benefited from strong cooperation with our counterparts in the region,” said Director Patel. “During this visit, the PRC threat—not to just this region, but worldwide—was a key conversation with our intelligence and investigative partners. The FBI is dedicated to combat this growing threat through our longstanding relationships in Australia, and we will continue to work together to address our shared goals in the region.”

The FBI collaborates with international law enforcement partners through a network of offices worldwide, known as Legats, which are established through mutual agreement with the host country. FBI personnel and our Australian partners work to address shared priority areas through joint investigations, information sharing, and capacity-building. We will continue to investigate and disrupt a wide range of threats and criminal activities including terrorism, cybercrime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats.

About Five Eyes

The Five Eyes is a partnership of five countries: the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It grew from the 1946 BRUSA agreement shortly after the end of World War II to share intelligence and coordinate security efforts. The five member countries have a long history of trust and cooperation, and they share a commitment to common values.