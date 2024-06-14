FBI Director Travels to Africa to Meet with Vital Law Enforcement and Intelligence Partners
FBI Director Christopher Wray traveled to Kenya and Nigeria this week and met with senior law enforcement and security officials to demonstrate the FBI’s continued commitment to our strong partnerships in the region and highlight ongoing cooperative efforts to combat a range of threats. The trip marks the first time he has visited sub-Saharan Africa as FBI Director.
Kenya
In Nairobi, Kenya, Director Wray met with senior officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to discuss anti-corruption efforts and our collective fight against terrorism.
At top left, FBI Director Christopher Wray visits the August 7 Memorial Park, which commemorates the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing, during a June 2024 visit to Kenya. In the photo above, Director Wray poses for a photo with Mohamed Amin, director of Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations. And at bottom left, Director Wray meets with Twalib Mbarak, chief executive officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
He also attended the first commander’s meeting of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Kenya (JTTF-K), which included the heads of each participating agency. Kenya plays a leading role in regional counterterrorism cooperation, and is a critical partner in countering violent extremism and deterring terrorist attacks. The JTTF-K was established in 2020 following the DusitD2 attack in Nairobi to address serious and significant terrorism investigations. This multi-agency task force is modeled after the FBI-led JTTF and is the first of its kind established outside of the U.S.
“I know of no more effective way than a JTTF to bring all of a government’s resources to bear in a rule of law-based framework,” Director Wray said of the JTTF-K. “Collaboration, both within a country’s national security apparatus and among like-minded countries, is the only way to successfully fight the scourge of terrorism while protecting human rights. As we learned in the U.S. in the aftermath of September 11, no single agency has all the tools, knowledge, or resources to fight this battle alone.”
Nigeria
During his visit to Abuja, Nigeria, Director Wray met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Security Advisor Nuhu Ribadu, and other senior law enforcement and security officials to discuss the FBI's partnership with Nigeria to combat terrorism, violent crime, and cybercrime.
Director Wray expressed appreciation to Nigerian President Tinubu and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for Nigeria's commitment to collaborating with the FBI to confront transnational criminal and terrorist threats. He discussed the FBI's work with the Nigerian National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) and ONSA to support counterterrorism investigations, an initiative closely aligned with both nations' security priorities.
Director Wray also met with the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and commended the EFCC's close cooperation with the FBI to combat cyber-enabled crimes and sextortion schemes emanating from Nigeria. He discussed opportunities for the FBI to provide additional training and resources to expand the EFCC's capacity to investigate cyber threats.
Additionally, Director Wray addressed the concerning issue of kidnappings for ransom in Nigeria. He noted that the FBI's International Violent Crimes Unit is engaging with Nigerian law enforcement to provide investigative assistance and training to help combat this threat.
Throughout his engagements in Africa, Director Wray underscored the robust relationship between the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Kenya and Nigeria. He thanked the U.S. Mission in both countries for their close collaboration with the FBI's legal attaché offices to advance shared security objectives.
The FBI collaborates with international law enforcement through a network of legal attaché offices worldwide, including in Nairobi, Kenya, and Abuja, Nigeria. Joint investigations, information sharing, and capacity-building with global partners are key to the FBI's mission to protect the American people and uphold the rule of law.
