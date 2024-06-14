FBI Director Travels to Africa to Meet with Vital Law Enforcement and Intelligence Partners

He also attended the first commander’s meeting of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Kenya (JTTF-K), which included the heads of each participating agency. Kenya plays a leading role in regional counterterrorism cooperation, and is a critical partner in countering violent extremism and deterring terrorist attacks. The JTTF-K was established in 2020 following the DusitD2 attack in Nairobi to address serious and significant terrorism investigations. This multi-agency task force is modeled after the FBI-led JTTF and is the first of its kind established outside of the U.S.

“I know of no more effective way than a JTTF to bring all of a government’s resources to bear in a rule of law-based framework,” Director Wray said of the JTTF-K. “Collaboration, both within a country’s national security apparatus and among like-minded countries, is the only way to successfully fight the scourge of terrorism while protecting human rights. As we learned in the U.S. in the aftermath of September 11, no single agency has all the tools, knowledge, or resources to fight this battle alone.”

Nigeria

During his visit to Abuja, Nigeria, Director Wray met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Security Advisor Nuhu Ribadu, and other senior law enforcement and security officials to discuss the FBI's partnership with Nigeria to combat terrorism, violent crime, and cybercrime.

Director Wray expressed appreciation to Nigerian President Tinubu and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for Nigeria's commitment to collaborating with the FBI to confront transnational criminal and terrorist threats. He discussed the FBI's work with the Nigerian National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) and ONSA to support counterterrorism investigations, an initiative closely aligned with both nations' security priorities.

Director Wray also met with the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and commended the EFCC's close cooperation with the FBI to combat cyber-enabled crimes and sextortion schemes emanating from Nigeria. He discussed opportunities for the FBI to provide additional training and resources to expand the EFCC's capacity to investigate cyber threats.

Additionally, Director Wray addressed the concerning issue of kidnappings for ransom in Nigeria. He noted that the FBI's International Violent Crimes Unit is engaging with Nigerian law enforcement to provide investigative assistance and training to help combat this threat.

Throughout his engagements in Africa, Director Wray underscored the robust relationship between the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Kenya and Nigeria. He thanked the U.S. Mission in both countries for their close collaboration with the FBI's legal attaché offices to advance shared security objectives.

The FBI collaborates with international law enforcement through a network of legal attaché offices worldwide, including in Nairobi, Kenya, and Abuja, Nigeria. Joint investigations, information sharing, and capacity-building with global partners are key to the FBI's mission to protect the American people and uphold the rule of law.

