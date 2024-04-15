David G. Nanz Named as Assistant Director of the Operational Technology Division

Director Christopher Wray has named David G. Nanz as the assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Mr. Nanz most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Springfield Field Office in Illinois.

The Operational Technology Division develops and deploys technology-based solutions to enable and enhance the FBI’s intelligence, national security, and law enforcement operations.

Mr. Nanz joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001 and investigated white-collar crime cases out of the Las Vegas Field Office.

In 2008, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Economic Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters. He was later promoted to unit chief and served as the program manager for cases stemming from the 2008 financial crisis. In addition, he was the FBI’s liaison to the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program and to the President’s Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force. He also led efforts to embed an FBI agent in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Nanz transferred to the Miami Field Office in 2010 and oversaw the corporate and securities fraud program, among other duties. He also established the South Florida Insurance Fraud Task Force. In 2016, he completed assignments in London and in Pretoria, South Africa, to support the FBI’s international corruption mission.

Later in 2016, Mr. Nanz was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Los Angeles Field Office, where he oversaw 11 squads of special agents and forensic accountants. In 2019, he was promoted to inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters.

Mr. Nanz was named the special agent in charge of the Springfield Field Office in 2021.

Mr. Nanz earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in Washington and a law degree from George Mason University in Virginia. Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Nanz was a law clerk to the administrative law judges of the National Transportation Safety Board and was later an attorney with an aviation law firm in New York.