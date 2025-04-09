Christopher G. Raia Named Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office

Director Kash Patel has named Christopher G. Raia as the assistant director in charge of the New York Field Office. He most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Terrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Raia joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and reported to the Texas City Resident Agency, a satellite office of the Houston Field Office. Mr. Raia spent 10 years investigating violent crime, gangs, drugs, and white-collar crime at the resident agency and served as the coordinator of the Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2012, Mr. Raia reported to FBI Headquarters as a supervisory special agent to serve as a program manager in the International Terrorism Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division. Mr. Raia oversaw all international terrorism cases in the Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama, field offices.

Mr. Raia was promoted in 2014 to senior supervisory resident agent at the Bryan/College Station Resident Agency of the Houston Field Office, where he oversaw all national security and programs. In 2020, he was named the assistant special agent in charge of the Houston Field Office’s Violent Crime Branch and then of its National Security Branch in 2021.

In 2023, Mr. Raia was selected to serve as the chief of staff for the executive assistant director of the National Security Branch at FBI Headquarters. Mr. Raia managed strategic initiatives, supervised executive staff, and directed communications projects. In addition, he coordinated major projects for external entities, such as Congress and the White House.

Mr. Raia was promoted to deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters in 2024 and oversaw all international counterterrorism program-management for the FBI.

Mr. Raia graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and served as a Coast Guard officer in Florida before joining the FBI.