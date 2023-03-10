B. Chad Yarbrough Named Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named B. Chad Yarbrough as the special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Office. Mr. Yarbrough most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

A native of the Dallas area, Mr. Yarbrough joined the FBI as a special agent in 2006. He was first assigned to the Dothan Resident Agency of the Mobile Field Office in Alabama, where he investigated violent crime and crimes against children. In 2010, Mr. Yarbrough transferred to the Chicago Field Office. As a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, he investigated domestic terrorism matters.

Mr. Yarbrough was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2012 and worked in the Internal Investigations Unit of the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters. In 2014, he was named supervisory special agent of the Mobile Field Office’s Violent Criminal Threats squad and also supervised Mobile’s Child Exploitation and Safe Streets task forces.

In 2017, Mr. Yarbrough was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office, overseeing the criminal, crisis-management, and SWAT programs. Mr. Yarbrough led the FBI’s response to—and investigation of—the 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue. He also had oversight of criminal and counterterrorism matters in the resident agencies in Pennsylvania that fell under the Pittsburgh Field Office.

Mr. Yarborough was promoted again in 2020, to section chief of the FBI’s National Threat Operations Section. He led more than 300 FBI employees receiving, analyzing, and processing tips from the public and private sector about allegations of federal criminal violations and threats to national security. In 2021, he was named deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters, overseeing the Transnational Organized Crime, Violent Crime, and Operational Support sections.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Yarbrough worked in the Fort Worth, Texas, area as a special agent for the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigative Division. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Sam Houston State University in Texas.