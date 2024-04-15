Akil Davis Named Assistant Director in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Akil Davis as the assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office. Mr. Davis most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Office.

Mr. Davis has previously served in the Los Angeles Field Office several times. He joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and was assigned to the Palm Springs Resident Agency—a satellite of the Los Angeles Field Office. He investigated violent crime, organized crime, and narcotics trafficking and was a member of the Los Angeles Field Office’s SWAT team.

In 2008, Mr. Davis deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, and worked with the U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group. In 2011, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Davis returned to the Los Angeles Field Office in 2014 and managed the Transnational Organized Crime Program. In 2017, Mr. Davis served as the FBI’s acting assistant legal attaché to The Hague, Netherlands. He was named assistant special agent in charge of the Los Angeles office in 2019 and was responsible for the violent crimes, crimes against children, human trafficking, violent gangs, and organized crimes programs.

In 2021, Mr. Davis. was promoted to section chief in the International Operations Division at FBI Headquarters. He was named special agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Office in 2022.

Mr. Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California at Los Angeles and a master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University. Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Davis was a police officer for the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona.